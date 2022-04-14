Sadiq Khan attacks PM's plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda for processing

14 April 2022, 11:37 | Updated: 14 April 2022, 11:39

By Sam Sholli

Sadiq Khan takes aim at Boris Johnson's plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda for processing, branding "callous", "cruel" and "chaotic".

Boris Johnson, in a speech in which he outlined the plan, said: "We simply cannot have a policy of saying anyone who wants to live here can do so.

"We've got to be able to control who comes into this country and the terms on which they remain. And we must do this in the spirit of our history of providing refuge.

"And in that way we can more than play our part in offering sanctuary to thousands fleeing persecution. But then, of course, other countries must play their part too.

"And that's what I think is most exciting about the partnership we've agreed with Rwanda today, because we believe it will become a new international standard in addressing the challenges of global migration and people smuggling.

Following Mr Johnson's speech, the Mayor of London said: "In my view, this is not just an example the Government's hostile environment. This is the hostile environment on steroids.

"And it's callous, it is cruel and it is chaotic."

The Mayor of London is standing in for James O'Brien as a LBC presenter today - after fellow Labour politicians Wes Streeting, Rachel Reeves and David Lammy have also done so this week.

The Secretary of State for Wales defended the Prime Minister over partygate fines

Nick Ferrari challenges Welsh Secretary over Boris Johnson's partygate fine

2 hours ago

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 11/04 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 13/04 | Watch again

15 hours ago

Tory MP: Partygate fines were 'a bit harsh' on Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak

Tory MP: Partygate fines 'a bit harsh' on Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak

16 hours ago

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

3 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

3 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

3 months ago

Elon Musk has offered to buy Twitter

Elon Musk offers to buy up Twitter in $43bn dollar takeover

Game of Thrones star Joseph Gatt has been arrested on suspicion of child sex charges.

Game of Thrones star arrested on child sex charges

Detectives are investigating two murders in Ireland

Irish police probe ‘serial killer link’ after two victims found mutilated in their homes
Brits are set for a baking Easter Bank Holiday weekend with highs of 22C forecast tomorrow in London and across the south of the country.

Baking Bank Holiday: UK to bask in 22C over Easter weekend

Baking Bank Holiday: UK to bask in 22C over Easter weekend

Protesters climbed onto a lorry in Chiswick

Eco zealots scale fuel tanker in London causing rush hour chaos in the capital
Motorists are braced for the busiest Bank Holiday getaway in eight years

28 million trips as Brits prepare for busiest Easter getaway in eight years
Ukrainian authorities today claimed to have destroyed the Russian naval vessel Moskva (pictured) with two missiles, although Moscow said the warship was ruined in a fire onboard.

'Go f*** yourself' Russian warship Moskva blown up in Ukrainian missile strike

‘Go f*** yourself’ Russian warship Moskva blown up in Ukrainian missile strike
Boris Johnson is set to receive another fine, according to reports

Boris 'braced for second partygate fine' as police continue probe of 12 events
Boris Johnson announced the plans in Kent as Priti Patel headed to Rwanda

Navy to patrol Channel, PM confirms, but plans to send migrants to Rwanda branded 'evil'
Harry and Meghan will be in the Netherlands later this week. Inset: King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima

Harry and Meghan 'to be snubbed by Dutch royal family' during Invictus Games visit