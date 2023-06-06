Softly-spoken Harry visibly 'warmed up' as he unleashed his 'bombshell evidence,' says LBC reporter

LBC Reporter Fraser Knight live from High Court

By Anna Fox

Prince Harry is being cross-examined at the High Court as part of his case against Mirror Group Newspapers.

When questioned by James O'Brien on the atmosphere in the courtroom and the Prince's "tone and delivery", LBC Reporter Fraser Knight stated: "He’s actually been quite relaxed in that Witness box, he’s been speaking very softly".

Speaking during the lunch break of the hearing, Fraser provided details from inside the courtroom, stating Prince Harry had "started to warm up" speaking "more confidently" and "pushing back against the lawyer" that's representing MGN.

Noting the "bombshell evidence" that has been detailed in the Prince's witness statement, Fraser told James he "hit out at various elements of the tabloid media" adding "he opened up about his teens and twenties".

Continuing, Fraser stated that the Prince "hit out at Piers Morgan" in his role as former Editor of the Daily Mail over the period that these allegations relate to, noting the "barrage of intimidation" that he and Meghan Markle have endured.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Court artist sketches Duke of Sussex giving evidence at High Court

Read More: Prince Harry turns up at High Court phone hacking trial in rare royal appearance in witness box

Read More: Spotify slashes 200 more jobs after Harry and Meghan Archetypes podcast deal fails to pay off

The Government have been a focal point of his witness statement, the LBC reporter tells James, adding how Prince Harry called for "proper press regulations".

Fraser informed James that the trial will progress for seven weeks, with Harry being one of four big names being used as "test cases" of around 90 claimants in this huge case against the MGN.

Concluding, Fraser noted Prince Harry's determination to pursue this case stating: “I think the fact he was in the witness box says a lot James and how much he wants his voice to be heard".

Prince Harry is suing the MGN for attempting to prove that reporters for the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People titles were linked to methods including phone hacking or obtaining information by deception, and use of private investigators, between 1996 and 2010.

Mirror Newspaper Group is contesting the claims and has either denied or not admitted to each of them.