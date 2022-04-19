Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/04 | Watch again

19 April 2022, 20:51

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Jacob Rees-Mogg - Minister for Brexit Opportunities

Wes Streeting - Labour Shadow Health Secretary

Rory Stewart - Former-Secretary of State for International Development,

Malcolm Nance, former US Navy intelligence officer, and author of the book 'The Plot to Hack America: How Putin's Cyberspies and WikiLeaks Tried to Steal the 2016 Election'

