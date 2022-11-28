Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/11 | Watch again

28 November 2022, 21:09

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • David Miliband - President of the International Rescue Committee and former Labour Foreign Secretary
  • John Bolton - Former US National Security Advisor and Former US Ambassador to the United Nations
  • Ian Williams - Author of Fire of The Dragon: China's New Cold War and former foreign correspondent in China and Far East for Channel 4 and NBC.
  • Stephen Roberts - Former Deputy Assistant Commissioner at the Metropolitan Police.
  • Susie Dent - TV Personality, Lexicographer, and Etymologist who sits in 'Dictionary Corner' in Countdown and 8 out of 10 Cats. 

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

