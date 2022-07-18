'Trans women's rights are women's rights': Angela Rayner outlines Labour's self ID stance

18 July 2022, 12:55 | Updated: 18 July 2022, 13:00

By Fiona Jones

A trans caller challenges Angela Rayner over Labour's stance on gender identity - this is her passionate response.

Rebecca, a 19 year old transgender woman, told LBC she feared for her safety under a Tory Government, especially during the leadership race: "All of [the leadership candidates] seem to try and one up each other on who can attack trans people the most.

"It's like we're being used some kind of political football. Penny Mordaunt going from saying trans women are women to saying I'd never support self ID. It feels like no matter what over the next two years at least, I'm just going to lose more rights.

"I'm terrified of checking Twitter because trans people are always trending with people hating us. The question I really want to ask is: is a Labour Government really going to be able to fix that?"

Rebecca admitted that she doesn't know whether she can trust either party due to Labour's own"transphobic" ministers, citing Rosie Duffield and Rachel Reeves.

The deputy leader of the Labour Party branded the trans debate as "nasty, devastating" and "harmful for people."

She continued: "We were the party of equal marriage, we were the party of the equalities act, we got rid of the section 28 back when that was disastrous legislation against the LGBT community. We've got to make a stand now."

"Using the trans debate at the moment and transgender women as some sort of political football to abuse and debase is absolutely appalling. I don't think a vast majority of the public are on that side either.

"i think we can look at the gender recognition act, we can look at self identification that can protect the rights of people that want to transition, but also prevents the fears out there.

"Transgender women's rights are women's rights... It is our women's movement collectively that can have the solution to that and can work with each other."

Angela denigrated "some of the leadership candidates" who are "not doing any justice to what we need to do in Britain to make it a more equal place for people, and a more nurturing place and a more loving place for people who want to get on in life."

She apologised on behalf of society that Rebecca is feeling fearful and hated: "I hope you genuinely feel it that that is not what the majority of the British public feel. There is love out there for everybody and there is a way of being able to find a consensus on this issue. I absolutely believe it."

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Welder fears that extreme heatwave will kill his colleagues

Welder fears that extreme heatwave will kill his colleagues

20 mins ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

2 hours ago

Angela Rayner takes aim at Boris Johnson over Chequers 'booze-up'

Angela Rayner takes aim at Boris Johnson over Chequers 'booze-up'

4 hours ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

6 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

6 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

6 months ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

s

British tourist found dead on a Crete beach after lying motionless for hours
Police warned over swimming in open water after a man's death at Ardsley Reservoir

Boy, 16, dies after going swimming in lake during heatwave

Thousands of people on the beach in Margate, Kent yesterday. People are being advised to stay at home today

Schools and tourist attractions shut as Britain soars to '43C hottest day ever'
killer monkeys

Killer troop of monkeys hurl four-month-old baby to his death from three-storey roof
Tory leadership hopefuls want to kick can down road on net zero carbon, says Sadiq Khan

Tory leadership hopefuls want to kick can down road on net zero carbon, says Sadiq Khan
Boris Johnson compared his premiership to a Typhoon fighter jet flight

Boris compares being PM to typhoon fighter flight as he gives thumbs up in cockpit
Underground and strike signs

Tube and train strikes 2022: When are the planned strikes for July and August?
A boy has died after being hit by a bin lorry

Boy, 5, dies after being hit by bin lorry while 'riding Spider-Man bicycle'
Three bison have been released into West Blean and Thornden Woods

Wild bison released in UK 6,000 years after going extinct to curb climate crises
Mordant 'spent months' preparing for Tory leadership campaign

Mordaunt 'left other ministers to pick up the pieces as she planned leadership bid'