Balancing dignity and choice: The case for assisted dying as an affirmation of life's most profound values

13 March 2024, 12:16

Balancing dignity and choice: The case for assisted dying as an affirmation of life's most profound values
Balancing dignity and choice: The case for assisted dying as an affirmation of life's most profound values. Picture: LBC/Alamy
  • Andrew Copson is the Chief Executive of Humanists UK, which has advocated for assisted dying laws for over a century.
Andrew Copson

By Andrew Copson

With the campaign for assisted dying back in the news, its opponents have stepped up their own advocacy against it.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

They argue that the culture that legal assisted dying would produce would be harmful to the values of our society: the value of life and the value of supporting the vulnerable.

On the contrary, the case for assisted dying is a positive affirmation of clear and positive values and these values are capable of being shared by people of all different religious and non-religious beliefs alike.

Among the most fundamental values that make the case for change are individual dignity, respect for personal choice, our compassion for unbearable suffering, and a commitment to honesty about the limits of current medical capabilities.

Supporters of assisted dying believe in the dignity of every human life, and by this they mean quality of life, not just the number of weeks lived.

When a terminal or incurable illness degrades this dignity, denying individuals the right to a peaceful and controlled death can strip them of the ultimate act of self-determination.

Dignity lies not in prolonging pointless suffering beyond endurance but in the grace of control over the final chapter of a person’s life.

Of course, people have different preferences as to what is endurable and that is why respect for personal choice in relation to decisions about their own body matters.

Competent adults who find their incurable suffering intolerable should have the freedom to choose the manner and timing of their own death.

To deny them this choice is to deny their control over a profound aspect of their existence - if freedom of choice means anything, it must include control over our own selves.

In respecting this control, supporters of assisted dying are also valuing compassion. Modern palliative care is a remarkable testament to the human desire to cure suffering, but even the most advanced care cannot always alleviate our physical and emotional anguish.

In those circumstances, assisted dying is not an act of despair but the ultimate expression of compassion—a merciful way to end pain through a restoration of dignity and choice.

We mustn’t shy away from this reality, and that’s where the value of honesty comes in. The alternative to assisted dying is not that everyone lives happily ever after.

The alternative to assisted dying is the suffering of vulnerable people as they starve themselves to death in the UK while their friends and families watch on or fly off to die in a foreign country far from home and earlier than they might wish.

Honesty compels us to acknowledge that even the best efforts may not lead to a peaceful death.

Denying assisted dying can mean forcing individuals to endure prolonged, agonising declines with no chance of recovery.

The medical community must be honest about its limitations while respecting the right of individuals to determine the circumstances of their passing.

Granting the option of assisted dying with adequate safeguards is about trusting the individual, respecting their right to make deeply personal choices, responding to immense suffering with humanity, and acknowledging the limits of medicine and care.

It is not a rejection of life but a profound affirmation of the highest and most life-affirming values.

LBC Views provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest. The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Language matters and Hester's comments could cause serious harm so we cannot simply 'move on' Rishi

Language matters and Hester's comments could cause serious harm so we cannot simply 'move on' Rishi

3 hours ago

The Princess of Wales says she edited the photograph that was released to mark Mother's Day.

The insistence that we see Kate is tantamount to stalking, writes Shelagh Fogarty

1 day ago

How can London’s Night Czar justify her £120,000 salary while London’s nightlife is dying?

How can London’s Night Czar justify her £120,000 salary while London’s nightlife is dying?

1 day ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Ben Wallace

Ben Wallace steps down: Former Defence Secretary's best LBC moments

6 months ago

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

Ages ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

Ages ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

A woman who had her husband's ashes turned into jewellery was told that his body was still in a funeral parlour freezer eight months after his death.

Families left ‘physically sick’ reveal torment as police probing funeral home scandal receive more than 1,000 calls
Paul Alexander has died aged 78.

Who is Paul Alexander? The incredible life of ‘The Man in the Iron Lung’ who has died aged 78
The couple died at Paradise Beach while on holiday in Carriacou in the Caribbean

British husband and wife found dead on Caribbean paradise island

Mohammad Asfan, who died on the frontlines of the Russia-Ukraine war, "had no idea he was being sent to a war zone", said his brother

Lured to Russia on the promise of work only to end up fighting on the front lines

Spice Girl Mel B has revealed she had to move into her mother's home after the breakdown of her marriage

Spice Girls' Mel B forced to move in with her mum after bitter divorce left her homeless

Children as young as 10 are being arrested for rough sleeping under a 200-year-old law, despite the government promising to repeal it.

Children as young as 10 arrested for rough sleeping with police using 200-year-old law

Paul Alexander, widely known as "the man in the iron lung," has died

‘Man in the Iron Lung’ Paul Alexander dies aged 78 after contracting Polio aged six and living in tank for 70 years
Kate's Mother's Day family photo (L) sparked controversy. Harry and Meghan (R)

Princess of Wales is 'recovering well and will be back by Easter' despite photo editing storm, royal insiders claim
Joe Biden and Donald Trump will face-off again in a US election rematch.

Biden and Trump set to face-off in US election rematch after clinching party nominations

Starmer has said he is 'personally committed' to changing the law within five years

Keir Starmer ‘personally supports’ changing assisted dying law ‘within five years’ if Labour win next election