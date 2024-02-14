Confronting antisemitism now is crucial; 'never again' is not just history but an urgent imperative

14 February 2024, 07:16 | Updated: 14 February 2024, 08:23

Confronting antisemitism now is crucial; "never again" is not just history but an urgent imperative
Confronting antisemitism now is crucial; "never again" is not just history but an urgent imperative. Picture: Alamy/LBC
  • Dr Helena Ivanov is an Associate Fellow at the Henry Jackson Society
Dr Helena Ivanov

By Dr Helena Ivanov

After spending days defending Mr Azhar Ali, the Labour finally caved in – as the Labour Party withdrew its support for Rochdale by-election candidate following his comments which suggested that Israel allowed the Hamas attack and then used it as a pretext to invade Gaza.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

This is not an isolated incident within the Labour Party - that has struggled to deal with accusations of antisemitism for a long time now.

But more concerningly, this is also not an isolated incident in the U.K. – which has seen a staggering rise of antisemitic incidents following the 7th of October attacks and the subsequent Israel-Hamas war.

During the period between October 7th and November 7th, 2023, the Greater Manchester Police documented 74 antisemitic incidents, marking a significant increase compared to the 15 incidents reported during the same timeframe the previous year.

According to the Community Security Trust (CST), a Jewish charity, there were at least 1,019 antisemitic incidents across the UK in the 28 days following Hamas's attack on Israel.

This represents a staggering 537% increase in 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. The situation on university campuses is dire, with the number of reported antisemitic incidents in a single month in 2023 surpassing the total incidents recorded throughout the entire year of 2022.

Unfortunately, the sense of safety for Jews has been further compromised as the latest reports reveal an incident at Soho Theatre where a Jewish man was kicked out from the show.

Allegedly, comedian Paul Currie led chants of "get out" following a disagreement over a Palestinian flag, highlighting the unsettling reality that even theatres are not immune to antisemitism.

To protect the British Jewish community from this alarming rise of antisemitism, the UK Government and PM Rishi Sunak announced £3 million extra in funding to CST, with the aim of protecting schools, synagogues, and other Jewish buildings.

While the move should certainly be applauded, this funding is nowhere near enough to combat the staggering level of antisemitism witnessed in the UK in the last few months, and if the government is serious about protecting the Jewish community, it has to do, and pay, much more.

For instance, the government needs to formulate and implement comprehensive measures which can effectively address antisemitism within some of the country’s most critical institutions, like schools and universities.

Moreover, broader, far-reaching, and multifaceted campaigns aimed at general audiences are necessary for a successful combatting of antisemitism.

Lastly, addressing antisemitic disinformation is paramount. The government should actively support initiatives and organizations dedicated to tackling the creation, dissemination, and counteraction of antisemitic disinformation.

Confronting antisemitism immediately is absolutely crucial, as the commitment “never again” is not merely a historical sentiment; it is an urgent and immediate imperative.

________

LBC Views provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest. The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position. To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

'This is not what the honours system is for': Azhar Ali's OBE should be reviewed amid anti-semitism scandal

'This isn't what the honours system is for': Azhar Ali's OBE should be reviewed amid antisemitism scandal

19 hours ago

Let's rediscover the love for our communities this February 14th

Let's rediscover the love for our communities this February 14th

1 day ago

The UK’s record on hitting cancer targets is a national disgrace, writes Johnny Jenkins

The UK’s record on hitting cancer targets is a national disgrace, writes Johnny Jenkins

2 days ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Ben Wallace

Ben Wallace steps down: Former Defence Secretary's best LBC moments

5 months ago

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

Ages ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

Ages ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The justice secretary says he is ‘troubled’ by Pitchfork’s latest bid for freedom

Child killer Colin Pitchfork 'should never be getting out' of jail, Justice Secretary tells LBC
Meghan has landed a new podcast deal.

Meghan lands new podcast after parting ways with Spotify

Liahav Eitan was 'hounded out' of Paul Currie's comedy show in Soho

'He turned on me and told me to get the f*** out': Israeli theatre-goer describes how comic ‘incited’ crowd against him
Foreign Secretary urged to green-light medical evacuation flight for 50 sick and injured children out of Gaza

Foreign Secretary urged to green-light medical evacuation flight for 50 sick and injured children out of Gaza
Inflation has unexpectedly stayed at 4%

Inflation rate remains unchanged at 4% in January after forecasters expected rise

Willesden Magistrates Court

Teenage transgender girl stabbed 14 times in 'attempted murder' at rollerskating party, court told
Mass advertising campaigns will take place in Albania, Iraq, Egypt and Vietnam,

Albanian TikTok influencers to be paid thousands to warn migrants against crossing Channel in small boats
A Jewish man was allegedly hounded out of a show by Paul Currie.

Comedian Paul Currie banned by Soho Theatre after Jewish audience member 'hounded out’ of his show
PC Sharon Beshenivsky murder suspect spent two decades evading police in Pakistan, jury told

PC Sharon Beshenivsky murder suspect spent two decades evading police in Pakistan, jury told
Joe Biden blasts 2024 election challenger Donald Trump, calling his Nato remarks 'dumb, shameful and un-American'

Joe Biden blasts 2024 election challenger Donald Trump, calling his Nato remarks 'dumb, shameful and un-American'