LBC Views: Boris may be lauded in Ukraine but that may mean nothing back home

3 May 2022, 13:51

The old Chinese curse, may you live in interesting times, certainly applies to Boris right now.
The old Chinese curse, may you live in interesting times, certainly applies to Boris right now. Picture: LBC

By David Mellor

It’s an irony that on a day when he became the first western leader to address the Ukrainian parliament (by video link of course), Boris is anticipating the worst local election results in three decades.

Boris’s Churchillian rhetoric has been praised in both Britain and Ukraine, as has his further package of £300 million in defence equipment.

What won’t be welcomed are the chilling threats on official Russian TV singling out the UK for special attention.  Like yesterday, when a 100 megaton nuclear explosion off the British coast was called for by the presenter, that would create a tsunami sufficient to engulf the whole of the British Isles.

Mere rhetoric?  Empty wishful thinking?  Probably.  But one hopes that the hotline that always existed in Soviet times to prevent a nuclear war happening by accident, is still there.

And being used by the British end to assure Putin that we are an independent nuclear power, and we have nuclear weapons we are ready willing and able to use against Russia, in the event that any of this crazy Russian rhetoric becomes reality.  The essential element of the doctrine of MAD (Mutually Assured Destruction) is that both sides believe that such mutual destruction can and would happen should there be an attack.

Let’s hope that recent sad events at the MOD, like a hugely expensive aircraft carrier being launched, without any aircraft to put on it, will not cause the Russians to underestimate our capabilities.

Typical of the shallowness of the Lib Dems is that they should suggest that Boris’s speech today was merely a ploy to try to influence the local election results.

Which makes it obvious, as if anyone could be in any doubt, that a voter who chooses the Lib Dems on Thursday, won’t be voting for Lib Dem policies, or Lib Dem leadership.  What they will be doing, in the immortal words of the late lamented Austin Mitchell MP, is using the Lib Dems as a bucket to spit in.  A way of showing their contempt for the Tories.  And it takes a brave soul to imagine there won’t be a lot of that around come Friday morning.

Governments are expected to lose ground in local elections.  The question always is, how much.  If it’s a lot, does that suggest the public are delivering  a verdict on Boris that they won’t change in a hurry.  I suspect so.

These results will be carefully studied by Tory backbenchers, who had the chance to put Partygate behind them a few weeks ago, but refused.  No amount of standing ovations in Kiev today will help Boris on Friday if he appears to have become an electoral liability.

Tory MPs were never in love with Boris.  They regarded him as a regrettable necessity.  A way of getting election results beyond the reach of dross like Theresa May.

If he seems to have lost the magic formula of being a winner, whatever his misdeeds, then he’s toast.  The old Chinese curse, may you live in interesting times, certainly applies to Boris right now.

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

54 mins ago

James O'Brien asks whether the 'Homes for Ukraine' refugee scheme was 'designed to fail'

James O'Brien asks whether the 'Homes for Ukraine' refugee scheme was 'designed to fail'

1 hour ago

Rachel Johnson has defended Boris Johnson over Labour attacks during PMQs

'Nobody's perfect': Rachel Johnson's fiery clash with a caller over personal attacks on the PM

15 hours ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

4 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

4 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

4 months ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Victims Dolet Hill, left, Samantha Drummonds, top right, and a court sketch of Joshua Jacques

Man accused of murdering four family members 'found naked in bathroom', court hears
Boris Johnson said the UK and Ukraine are now "brothers and sisters" during his address to Zelenskyy's parliament

Read it in full: Boris Johnson's historic speech to Ukraine Parliament
London is set to enjoy a nine-day mini heatwave

London weather: When is the nine-day mini heatwave?

Boris Johnson addressing Kyiv Parliament.

'Ukraine will win': Boris gets standing ovation as first leader to address Kyiv Parliament
Lacey Ellen Fletcher, 36 (left), was found dead "fused" to Shelia, 64 and Clay Fletcher, 65, have been charged with second-degree murder.her sofa. Her parents,

Parents charged with murder of autistic daughter who died 'fused' to sofa after 12 years
Maddie suspect Christian Brueckner denied parole

Maddie suspect branded 'danger to society' and denied parole amid claims he has an alibi
David Cameron talks to NCS members in 2015

Trans teens who identify as girls 'put in female dorms at David Cameron summer camp'
Anji Hunter defended Sir Tony Blair's knighthood

Top Tony Blair adviser defends knighthood adding Iraq invasion was 'right thing' to do
An investigation is under way after an intruder reportedly spent the night at barracks with Royal Guardsman

Queen hit by security breach after intruder 'spends night' in barracks near Windsor Castle
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of the murder

Two arrested on suspicion of murder after man killed in Lakeside shopping centre