Fare dodgers will be stamped out under my Mayoralty, writes Susan Hall

Susan Hall is the Conservative candidate for Mayor of London. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By Susan Hall

Susan Hall is the Conservative candidate for Mayor of London

Fare dodgers are a menace on the London Underground. They disrespect those of us who abide by the law and pay our fares, and to make matters worse, we also ultimately have to pay for their dodged fares through higher taxes.

Londoners discovered that fare evasion on the Docklands Light Railway alone has cost us nearly £11 million over ten years. Across the London Underground, a colossal £130 million was lost in 2022/23 alone.

Despite being in charge for seven years, Sadiq Khan has done nothing to tackle it – and he wants to keep his job for another four years! In his mind, TfL should be prioritising putting up ULEZ tax cameras, not the bread-and-butter issues that matter to Londoners.

Well, I am drawing a line. We’ve been letting a bunch of opportunists take us for a ride, and if elected as Mayor next May, I will crack down on them. London will become a city where people would not dare to skip the barriers.

My plan is straightforward and no-nonsense. I have pledged to deliver a root-and-branch review of TfL to ensure it's focused on passenger safety and works effectively with the British Transport Police to clamp down on all crimes, big or small.

Reducing fare evasion must be a top priority for the new TfL, not swindling Londoners through Sadiq Khan’s unfair ULEZ expansion.

The days of TfL staff standing by as fare-dodgers cheat the system will be history. But let's get this straight – this will not be putting staff in harm's way.

I will ask TfL to deliver smart, innovative solutions that make fare-dodging a nightmare for perpetrators, without affecting staff safety.

More eyes on the ground, more CCTV cameras, better technology, and a determination to ensure that those who think they can cheat the system think twice.

We need to bring back a culture where playing by the rules is expected of all of us, and where getting caught has serious consequences.

When I talk to Londoners, so many have told me of their fury when they see fare dodgers thumbing their noses at fellow passengers. It’s a slap in the face of every honest commuter.

TfL needs to be far more robust. No more turning a blind eye. No more excuses. As Mayor, I'll ensure that TfL works for the paying passenger – not the opportunistic fare dodger.