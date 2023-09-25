Hopefully 24 years is not long and Jill Dando can get the justice she deserves

25 September 2023, 14:11

The search for Jill Dando's killer continues
The search for Jill Dando's killer continues. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By StephenRigley

It is difficult to believe that the Jill Dando murder remains unsolved.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A much-loved presenter was assassinated on her doorstep in Fulham, southwest London in broad daylight. How could 'the golden girl of British TV’ be lying dead outside her front door, a single bullet wound to her head, the keys to her BMW convertible still in her hand.

And now, 24 years later how can we be no nearer to discovering the truth behind her killing?

Like most journalists working back then, I remember exactly where I was when I first heard the news.

As a reporter on the Southern Daily Echo we knew it was a very big story and instantly cleared pages of that evening's edition to bring the horrific news to our readers.

To say there was a state of shock - both in our newsroom and the public - is an understatement.

It was 1999, Britain was knocked sideways. This was a country still reeling from the death of Princess Diana. How could another popular figure meet such a tragic end.

Tony Blair, Prime Minister at the time, paid tribute, along with the then Home Secretary Jack Straw and even the Queen.

The hunt for whoever killed Jill Dando would become the biggest murder inquiry conducted by the Metropolitan Police and the largest criminal investigation since the hunt for the Yorkshire Ripper.

It would involve the taking of 2,400 statements, the tracing of 1,200 cars and the investigation of 2,000 potential suspects.

There was also the trial and conviction of local 'wierdo' Barry George, followed by an appeal, retrial and acquittal.

But today, there is no-one in jail for the murder of Jill Dando. Her case remains unsolved.

Who killed Jill Dando?

Was it because of something involved in her personal life? a local gangster or even a Serbian hitman upset because of the reporting on Crimewatch?

We are still none the wiser.

Fortunately advances in crime-fighting technology mean previously unsolved cases are now finally be resolved.

Not a year goes past without a police force revealing how pioneering DNA technology has led to a breakthrough in a cold case and a grieving family can finally get justice for a loved one.

Jill Dando was killed on her doorstep in 1999 in an incident which shocked the nation
Jill Dando was killed on her doorstep in 1999 in an incident which shocked the nation. Picture: Getty

The killers of Melanie Road, Marion Crofts and the Babes in the Wood were finally caught after years at large.

One can only hope that this renewed interest in the Jill Dando case results in a breakthrough.

Those of us who remember the dignity and resolve of her grief-stricken brother Nigel and fiancee Alan Farthing can only wish this becomes the case and the new documentary into her case prompts a fresh revelation.

Recently Nigel said: “I’m hoping the documentary will jog someone’s memory. I still have hope, but as time goes on I realise it’s less likely that Jill’s killer will be found."

Let's hope Jill gets the justice she deserves

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

James O'Brien

'I mean this is a novel': James O'Brien hears why this caller blames Labour for HS2 problems

32 mins ago

Putin’s strategy is to drag out the war to cripple Ukraine forces and test the West’s staying power, writes Megan Gittoes.

Zelenskyy knows his most important battle for Ukraine’s future is being played out on Capitol Hill, writes Megan Gittoes

2 days ago

Jon Venables should not be released, writes Shelagh Fogarty

Jon Venables should not be released, writes Shelagh Fogarty

3 days ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Ben Wallace

Ben Wallace steps down: Former Defence Secretary's best LBC moments

25 days ago

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

8 months ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

8 months ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

AA issues travel warning ahead of Storm Agnes

AA issues travel warning as Storm Agnes set to batter Britain with 80mph winds and 2.5 inches of rain
A teenager has died after a crash on Tottenham Court Road.

Teenager, 18, dies in moped crash after police chase in central London

Emma Hemming has opened up about Bruce Willis' struggle with dementia

'Hard to know' if he’s even aware: Bruce Willis' wife Emma opens up about actor’s struggle with dementia
Taylor Swift reportedly paid for an entire restaurant's set of bills to clear out the eatery for a date with Travis Kelce.

Taylor Swift ‘pays for everyone’s food bills’ to clear out restaurant amid romance rumours with NFL player Travis Kelce
Cusack's death is not being treated as suspicious

Maddy Cusack's death not being treated as suspicious as police issue update on Sheffield United footballer
Kate and William have "closed their minds" to the possibility that a rift with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can be fixed

William and Kate 'closed their minds to mending family rift after being 'hurt and insulted' by Harry and Meghan
Thousands of people are stranded at Gatwick

Chaos at Gatwick as flights cancelled and thousands face delays over air traffic control staff shortages
Scotland Yard said this afternoon that normal counter-terrorism policing can resume

Counter-terror cops resume full duties after handing back guns over Chris Kaba charge

Sadiq Khan has told LBC he has confidence that the Met Police has ‘enough resources’ despite that, to keep London safe.

'Don’t be lulled into thinking this is a good time to commit crime': Mayor's message to criminals amid armed cop walkout
"Growing concern" that armed police handing in their weapons could affect security of the Royal Family

'Growing concern' revolt by armed police handing in their weapons could impact security of the Royal Family