How should the UK respond to Russia’s ‘weaponisation’ of energy this winter?

1 August 2023, 11:06

Gas storage tanks at National Grid's Grain LNG storage facility
Gas storage tanks at National Grid's Grain LNG storage facility. Picture: Alamy

By Dr Helena Ivanov

When Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine, he hoped to weaken the Western response by holding over Europe its dependence on Russian energy imports.

In September 2022, he warned that price caps on Russian gas would leave Europe to “freeze, freeze.” Yet Europe imposed unprecedented sanctions on Russian energy with its resolve intact. And the UK with its comparatively low reliance on Russian energy sources completely cut off Russian energy imports.

While Western resolve meant Russia’s attempt to weaponize energy sources failed, the consequences of sanctions hit European households as energy prices spiked causing massive economic and social challenges. In the UK specifically, gas prices were up by a shocking 129.4% in the year to March 2023, with electricity prices rising by 66.7% - and the UK entered its cost-of-living crisis.

These shocking prices also led to substantial life changes for many Britons – with 38% opting to bath or shower less, and 59% reporting that they were eating out less, among other things.

As we approach the election year, any party wishing election success must address the key political concerns of British people. The data is unequivocal, the energy and living-cost crises remains the key concern of Britons.

To date, 92% of UK citizens say that the most critical issue is the cost of living.

Attempts to address the crisis created a turbulent political atmosphere - which saw Liz Truss ousted in just 49 days - and finding resolution remains a chronic problem for British politicians.

Not only is an end to Russia’s war and their weaponization of energy sources nowhere near in sight, but as the latest report by The Henry Jackson Society shows, the UK energy supply system also suffers from several structural weaknesses that need to be urgently addressed to mitigate the energy crisis.

The UK has extremely limited storage capacity – and is only able to store gas for a few days of use in comparison to its many European neighbours that can store gas for a few months. The UK also has some of the least energy-efficient households – with over 50% of households rated D or lower – and is extremely reliant on imports through a diverse energy supply system, meaning the country will always be able to get gas but can easily fall victim to price volatility.

To mitigate political risk - the government should continue with its price caps and where possible, such price caps ought to be income sensitive – lower for those who are particularly vulnerable – as the data shows that the difference between the cost burden on poor and rich households is vast.

The UK must motivate people to save energy and provide strong information campaigns. Businesses and public institutions that opt for energy saving this winter ought to be rewarded via tax and other incentives. Finally, the government must fully commit to its own improvement projects to make British households more efficient.

The last year has been one of the most politically turbulent on record, and the trust of people in politicians and the system has been shaken.

Thus, any policy promised or pledged needs to be implemented consistently - leaders cannot afford continued U-turns.

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

RBS/NatWest's CEO Office Proves a 'Poisoned Chalice' for a Decade: A Tale of Turmoil and Struggles

The troubled tenure of RBS/NatWest CEOs: A poisoned chalice for over a decade, writes David Buik

1 day ago

In a scathing review of neighbourhood policing in the UK, David Lammy explains why he thinks petty crime should be taken seriously as the cost of not doing so could lead to ‘far worse crimes.’

David Lammy says 'disappearing' neighbourhood policing is leading to increased crime

1 day ago

Richard Branson, speaking to Andrew Castle, said that politicians don’t have the courage to speak out and admit drug policy failings and reform should focus on an ‘acceptance’ that ‘millions of people do drugs.’

'The war on drugs has failed’: Sir Richard Branson tells LBC there needs to be ‘radical’ drug reform

1 day ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

7 months ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

7 months ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

7 months ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Costa has seen a backlash online

Fury as Costa Coffee uses cartoon image of 'trans man' with mastectomy scars as customers threaten to boycott chain
Thomas Straker posted the picture to his millions of followers on Instagram

'You can take our flavours but won't hire our people': London chef slammed for only hiring white men
A skyscraper in Moscow has been attacked by a drone for the second time in two days

Russia accuses Ukraine of second drone attack in three days on Moscow skyscraper

At least three people died in the crash

'Full of the spirit of life': Tributes pour in for British mum-of-ten killed in horror car crash on French motorway
A blue moon will appear in August for the last time this decade.

What is a blue moon? How to see the rare double lunar event this August - the last of its kind this decade
Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop on Wednesday

Met Office issues weather warnings as Britain to be battered by strong winds and heavy rain
Captain Sir Tom Moore's family defend unauthorised home spa

Captain Tom's family hit back after being ordered to pull down unauthorised spa complex 'built using his name'
Gin, Vodka and wine will all go up

Find out how much the cost of your favourite tipple will increase by as alcohol prices rise from today
The barge has been condemned by human rights groups who say the plans are inhumane - but the plans are set to go ahead despite more delays

Asylum barge start delayed again as Bibby Stockholm needs more work to prevent fire risk

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 31/07 | Watch Again