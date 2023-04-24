Humza Yousaf arrives in Westminster to meet Rishi Sunak with a growing weight on his shoulders

24 April 2023, 16:20

Humza Yousaf is meeting Rishi Sunak on Monday night
Humza Yousaf is meeting Rishi Sunak on Monday night. Picture: LBC

By Gina Davidson

Humza Yousaf cannot catch a break.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Last week his keynote speech on his priorities as First Minister was derailed by the arrest just hours earlier of the SNP treasurer - and backbencher - Colin Beattie.

The focus of the day unsurprisingly shifted from what Mr Yousaf might say on child poverty, deposit return schemes, and education, to just who might possibly be arrested next.

By evening Mr Beattie, like Peter Murrell, the party's former chief executive and husband of Nicola Sturgeon, was released without charge while the Police Scotland investigation into SNP finances continues.

Now today Humza Yousaf is in London to meet with, among others, the Prime Minister. And the whole event has been overshadowed by revelations made by his Westminster group leader about the party finances.

Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf is meeting Rishi Sunak on Monday evening
Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf is meeting Rishi Sunak on Monday evening. Picture: Getty

Once again attention is snatched from what Humza Yousaf wants to talk about, to the ongoing chaos within his party.

Stephen Flynn has revealed how, despite being elected to be group leader on December 6, he wasn't told until early February that his group (and indeed the wider party) had no auditors. We should remember that Humza Yousaf himself says he didn't know until March.

Read more: Colin Beattie quits as SNP treasurer after being arrested in party finance probe

Read more: SNP auditors quit amid police investigation into Nicola Sturgeon's husband over party finances

With no auditors Mr Flynn is concerned that vital taxpayers money, called Short money, which is given to the SNP as the third largest party in the Commons, will be stopped. That £1.15m is used to employ staff, so could ultimately mean job losses.

Accountants Johnstone Carmichael dropped the SNP as clients last September, yet despite his predecessor in the role, Ian Blackford, knowing that was the case, and claiming all information was passed on, Mr Flynn remained in the dark.

Now with a deadline of May 31 fast approaching, by which he needs his group's accounts audited and submitted to the House of Commons authorities, there is huge pressure on the Aberdeen South MP.

SNP Leader Stephen Flynn said he did not know that the party did not have an auditor until February
SNP Leader Stephen Flynn said he did not know that the party did not have an auditor until February. Picture: Getty

He said the party is in "constant discussions" with Commons authorities, that the situation is "in a state of flux" and cognisant that people's jobs could be on the line, he says he wouldn't make any "commitments that I can't keep" but added he didn't want to "incur any concern among staff that we arent' going to be able to meet our deadlines."

The whole situation raises further questions about financial transparency within the SNP, questions which Police Scotland's Operation Branchform is expected to provide answers to at some point in the future.

So Humza Yousaf arrives in Westminster with a weight on his shoulders which appears to be added to daily.

Humza Yousaf is meeting Rishi Sunak on Monday
Humza Yousaf is meeting Rishi Sunak on Monday. Picture: Getty

And what should be a moment of cultural and political signifance - a son and grandson of immigrants from India and Pakistan respectively, a Hindu and a Muslim, meeting for the first time as holders of great political office, leading the UK and Scotland - will effectively be spoiled by headlines of internal party crisis.

Not that Rishi Sunak has his own troubles to seek given his recent loss of his deputy Prime Minister through bullying allegations and an ethics probe over his own actions around a childcare announcement, which his wife could potentially benefit from financially.

Perhaps the one bright spot for Humza Yousaf is the SNP revealing that membership numbers have risen in the last couple of months by around 2000. He has been clear to state the party is far from bankruptcy, but no doubt any more money into the coffers will be most welcome.

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

JRM

'Democracy is in danger': Security expert Edward Lucas stresses significance of Jacob Rees-Mogg blacklist

56 mins ago

Diane Abbott had the Labour whip suspended over the letter she wrote to the Observer

Diane Abbott’s views on race aren't worth the paper they're written on - she should just stop digging

6 hours ago

Sangita shocked by Abbott's letter to the Observer

'She should know better’: Journalist Ash Sarkar shocked by Diane Abbott’s comments

20 hours ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

3 months ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

3 months ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

3 months ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Only Fools and Horses star Patrick Murray has revealed his cancer has returned

Only Fools and Horses star Patrick Murray reveals cancer has returned and spread a year after getting all-clear
Kate Middleton shared her disbelief over how her youngest son has already turned five.

‘I can’t believe Louis is five!’: Kate confesses to charity volunteers time is flying as her youngest son turns five years old
Former GMP officer PC Adnan Ali has been found guilty of sexual assault

Ex-police officer guilty of five counts of sexual assault on cadets, as alarm raised after 'inappropriate behaviour' with boy
The Proclaimers' hit song I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles) has been from King Charles' Coronation official playlist over the duo's "anti-royal" views.

Proclaimers hit removed from coronation playlist over duo's 'anti-royal' views

Prezzo announced closures and probable redundancies in a cost-cutting measure today

Prezzo to close 46 restaurants which are making a loss - is your local branch set for the chop?
The three students were killed in a horror car crash

Three students killed in horror crash in Warwickshire as school headteacher pays tribute

A lorry was left hanging precariously off a bridge above the A14 after the HGV crashed into a barrier on the M1 in Leicestershire.

Miles of congestion on M1 after crash left lorry hanging precariously off bridge above A14

King Charles alongside diamond jubilee coach

Royal traditions King Charles will break on Coronation day

Metropolitan Police on a mission in Central London.

Met Police officer to appear in court accused of using position to contact witness in his own assault case
Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle 'is not skipping Coronation because of racism row' and has 'moved on', as she slams 'ridiculous circus'