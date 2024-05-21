'No Accident': Unnecessary infected blood transfusions on me aged eight led to my Hepatitis C nightmare

21 May 2024, 12:15

'No Accident': Unnecessary infected blood transfusions on me aged eight led to my Hepatitis C nightmare
'No Accident': Unnecessary infected blood transfusions on me aged eight led to my Hepatitis C nightmare. Picture: LBC/Getty
  • Stuart McLean was given contaminated blood as a youngster after wrongly being diagnosed as a haemophiliac
Stuart Mclean

By Stuart Mclean

Hi, I am Stuart Mclean 54-years-old, when I was an 8-year-old child I was taken to the hospital for a swollen knee, I had NO bleeding disorders like Haemophilia or Von Willebands disease.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

I was given 12 transfusions of 3 different blood products including the deadly Factor V111, my parents wasnt told it was deadly and neither was I.

I was used as a PUP ( a previously untreated patient ) used as a trial, for research.

I was given them for 3 days running, this medicine was meant to treat me, but in the end would cause more damage than it fixed.

Twelve times I was given blood products that had infections crawling within it and then injected into my juvenile veins.

It was unnecessary and cruel when I didn’t have the condition that this professional claimed, I was a healthy, young boy who was pointlessly defiled by the decisions of doctors and the government.

Thirty-five years later I found out the true cost of this catastrophe aged 43, I had been infected with Hepatitis C.

I was called by a consultant for an appointment because she was worried because of my treatment as that 8-year-old child.

I then went and got my medical records and all through them there it was, the whole cover-up of what they did, all jaundice the secret testing for things like HIV, and Hep B all without my knowledge, it was a horror story that led me to a motorway bridge where I nearly ended it all.

As the infected blood inquiry comes to a close with the delivery of its final report we can finally see a step towards justice that has been long awaited.

Thousands of people have campaigned just for acknowledgement of the wrongdoing that has occurred, the bare minimum any human expects.

An overwhelming flurry of emotions came as Sir Brian Langstaff and his team worked tirelessly to deliver the result that thousands had been frozen in anticipation for.

A relief! He had prevailed in the face of all adversity, he claimed “it was no accident” and no one else could have fulfilled his role with as much integrity and sensitivity.

The recommendations did, as highly anticipated, suggest a compensation framework.

But to the relief of many, it went on to suggest changes in the integral structure of the NHS, putting disclosure and transparency at the heart of government organisations. Furthermore, it was suggested that a memorial be constructed as a continual reminder of the biggest treatment disaster in the history of the NHS.

Finally, one of the biggest successes of the recommendations was that all infected persons receive multi-disciplinary, non-judgemental treatment delivered by experts.

There is one question that remains, what my doctor did as the report says “was a cavalier disregard for my safety."

This doctor should be brought to justice in my eyes for the attempted murder of an innocent child, Andy Burnham calls it corporate manslaughter, and victims are calling it murder and attempted murder.

Those feeling distressed or suicidal can call Samaritans for help on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org in the UK. In the US, call the Samaritans branch in your area or 1 (800) 273-TALK

LBC Views provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest. The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Hardline 'Butcher of Tehran' Ebrahim Raisi's death opens door for escalating Iran-West confrontation

Hardline 'Butcher of Tehran' Ebrahim Raisi's death opens door for escalating Iran-West confrontation

21 hours ago

Why everyone in their twenties seems to be running - and why I’m one of them

Why everyone in their twenties seems to be running - and why I’m one of them

21 hours ago

VAR is ruining football

Premier League clubs hate their fans. That’s why they’ll vote to keep VAR.

3 days ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Former immigration minister Robert Jenrick said Conservative voters were "on strike" and needed Rishi Sunak's government to be honest about the mistakes that have been made.

Tory voters are 'on strike' and Sunak needs to be 'honest' to keep them on side, Robert Jenrick says

13 days ago

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed and thanks NHS for 'keeping me alive'

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed, thanking NHS for 'keeping me alive'

18 days ago

HSBC building

HSBC fields anger from pensioners amid plans to scrap bankers’ bonus cap

18 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

British pensioner, 73, dead after 'heart attack' when London-Singapore flight plummeted during severe turbulence

British pensioner, 73, dead after 'heart attack' when London-Singapore flight plummeted during severe turbulence
England's Euro 2024 squad has been revealed in full

Rashford and Henderson to miss out on Euro 2024 as England squad unveiled by Gareth Southgate
One passenger died and several people were injured after the flight experience severe turbulence

'The plane just dropped': Passengers tell of terror as flight plunges in ‘severe turbulence’ leaving one dead
Angeline Mahal, aged in her 50s, was attacked in her Hornchurch home.

Woman mauled to death by her 2 XL Bully dogs pictured - as it emerges her family ‘begged to get rid of them’
London theatre sparks row with 50k-a-year job ad encouraging applicants from ‘global majority’ and ‘criminal class’

London theatre sparks row with 50k-a-year job ad encouraging applicants from ‘global majority’ and ‘criminal class’
Sadiq Khan dismisses Gove’s antisemitism warning as ‘flowery rhetoric’ - but agrees protest chant should stop

Sadiq Khan dismisses Gove’s antisemitism warning as ‘flowery rhetoric’ - but agrees protest chant should stop
Liverpool is giving Ms Swift a proper Scouse welcome

Taylor Swift to get proper Scouse welcome as city transforms into 'Taylor Town' as Eras Tour comes to Anfield Stadium
One person has died and several people are injured after the flight experience severe turbulence

One dead and 30 injured as flight from London to Singapore plunges 7,000 feet in ‘severe turbulence’
Thousands of mourners packed the streets of Tabriz this morning as they mourn President Ebrahim Raisi

Thousands of mourners pack the streets as funeral procession begins for Iran’s President Raisi
Lord Ken Clarke has 'questions to answer' over Infected Blood Scandal minister tells LBC amid calls to revoke peerage

Lord Ken Clarke has 'questions to answer' over Infected Blood Scandal minister tells LBC amid calls to revoke peerage