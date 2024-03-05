Jeremy Hunt's 2p NI budget cut – even this ferret pulled from a box labelled ‘rabbit’ is welcome

5 March 2024, 16:51

2p NI cut – even this ferret pulled from a box labelled ‘rabbit’ would be welcome
2p NI cut – even this ferret pulled from a box labelled ‘rabbit’ would be welcome. Picture: LBC/Alamy
Sarah Coles

By Sarah Coles

After months of speculation, it seems Jeremy Hunt’s tax cut bonanza in the Budget will take the form of a 2p National Insurance cut.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It’s not so much a rabbit pulled out of a hat as a slightly tatty-looking ferret dragged from a box, labelled ‘rabbit’.

It’s better than nothing, but it’s a scaled-down, less attractive option than the income tax cut that has been discussed for well over a year. Hunt just has to hope it doesn’t bite.

This cut is still very welcome. The more you earn, the more you save, so someone on a salary of £30,000 would save £349 a year, someone making £40,000 would save £549, someone on £50,000 saves £749, and anyone making over the higher rate tax threshold saves £754.

These kinds of figures are not to be sniffed at, particularly for anyone being squeezed by higher mortgage payments or facing the multitude of price rises coming in Awful April.

However, by picking the cheaper option of cutting National Insurance instead of income tax, it means millions of people will get no benefit at all from the change – including people over state pension age, who don’t pay NI.

It also means the centerpiece of Hunt’s Budget may well be exactly the same tax cut that saved someone on £30,000 a grand total of £29 in January.

Our HL Savings & Resilience Barometer shows that since the start of the cost-of-living crisis, the cost of food and non-alcoholic drink is up almost 24%, so £29 is a drop in the ocean.

Unfortunately, even this tax cut isn’t as good as it may sound, because it comes at the same time as yet another freeze in the personal allowance and the higher rate tax threshold, which the OBR says will see 1.1 million more people dragged into paying income tax and 800,000 more forced to pay higher rate tax.

This means we can’t look at a National Insurance saving in isolation. We’re still locked into a threshold freeze that means over time we’re going to see our tax bills continue to rise.

This cut will simply be a brief blip in an inexorably rising trend.

LBC Views provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest. The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

London's nightlife really is lame

Who is Sadiq Khan kidding? London isn't even the UK's most 24-hour city, let alone the world's

6 hours ago

Spring budget's tax cuts risk deepening women's burden amidst austerity which the country simply cannot afford

Spring budget's tax cuts risk deepening women's burden amidst austerity which the country simply cannot afford

10 hours ago

Chancellor's tax cut plans at odds with economic needs: A call for investment over austerity

Chancellor's tax cut plans at odds with economic needs: A call for investment over austerity

10 hours ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Ben Wallace

Ben Wallace steps down: Former Defence Secretary's best LBC moments

6 months ago

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

Ages ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

Ages ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Donald Trump and Joe Biden will be hoping to pick up many delegates on Super Tuesday

What is Super Tuesday? Everything you need to know as US voters in 16 states choose presidential nominees
Proposal to close Spain's bars and restaurants earlier causes outrage among proprietors and furious tourists

Spain's government proposes early bar and restaurant closures, sparking outrage from proprietors and furious tourists
The "nightmarish" creature belongs to the mosasaurs, a family of giant marine lizards, which are the ancestors of the modern-day Komodo dragon and anaconda.

'Nightmarish' sea lizard with dagger-like teeth ruled the oceans as dinosaurs roamed the land, scientists discover
Sir Mark Rowley said police were being labelled both ‘woke’ and ‘fascist’

Police labelled both ‘woke’ and ‘fascists’ over pro-Palestinian marches, Met chief says

Glitter will not be attending today's hearing.

Gary Glitter loses bid to stop victim from taking chunk of his £6 million fortune

Facebook and Instagram have gone down, according to thousands of the social media platforms' users

Facebook and Instagram down: Social media users report issues as Meta platforms experience worldwide outage
'Bankrupt' Birmingham Council set to vote on 21% tax hike as residents face bin collection cuts and dimmed streetlights

'Bankrupt' Birmingham Council set to vote on 21% tax hike as residents face bin collection cuts and dimmed streetlights
A 10-year-old girl who was found dead near Birmingham has been pictured for the first time.

'Rest easy princess': Tributes to 10-year-old girl found dead as 'laughing' woman, 33, arrested
The King has continued royal duties amid his cancer treatment as he met with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt ahead of tomorrow's budget

Royals return? King Charles meets Jeremy Hunt ahead of Budget after MoD said Kate will attend Trooping the Colour
The Princess of Wales will lead Trooping the Colour in June

Kate's return: Princess to play major role in Trooping the Colour as part of comeback to royal duties after surgery