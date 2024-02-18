Vile and misogynistic abuse of top female police officer shines light on toxic culture facing women

18 February 2024, 09:50 | Updated: 18 February 2024, 10:13

Abuse of top female police officer shines light on toxic culture facing women in force, writes Fraser Knight
Abuse of top female police officer shines light on toxic culture facing women in force, writes Fraser Knight. Picture: LBC/Alamy
Fraser Knight

By Fraser Knight

On the week of the King’s Coronation, Met Police Commander Karen Findlay met with reporters to tell us about all the plans she and her team had put in place to make sure it ran smoothly.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Our briefing started at 11am – and she opened by making clear that she had been working all night, watching the dress rehearsal, and hadn’t slept.

But it didn’t stop her. Karen Findlay still wanted to speak to us about what would be one of the biggest events, and therefore, policing operations the country had seen in modern history.

And she did it with a smile and a sense of humour.

With more than 30 years’ experience, Karen Findlay’s policing colleagues who I’ve spoken to have nothing but praise for her.

But when the British Transport Police announced on Friday that she would be joining them as their new Assistant Chief Constable, what should’ve been a moment of celebration turned into one of hate and abuse.

Police officers – especially senior ones – know that they will be heavily scrutinised, often in a very public way. And indeed, I and LBC have asked our fair share of pressing questions, including of Karen Findlay.

But the sexist and homophobic bile that has followed this announcement on social media is beyond belief.

The Met Police has of course found itself embroiled in a scandal of being labelled institutionally misogynistic and homophobic, with a series of reforms now being implemented by the leadership team.

But it’s clear that the officers on the front line are facing the brunt of the same abuse their organisation is accused of.

And we all have a responsibility for stopping it.

Policing needs more women to build confidence and trust among the public, but scrolling through the comments under the BTP’s announcement on X makes you question why anyone would want to join the ranks.

Karen Findlay herself said: “Our professional experience, contribution and commitment should be the focus. NOT the vile misogynistic, homophobic, sexist vileness experienced. It’s not ok.”

While her current boss, Met Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley, hit out hard at the abuse directed at his officers more widely, saying: “At a time when we need to attract officers from under-represented parts of our communities, this is hugely damaging.”

The success of women, regardless of what career they’re in, needs to be celebrated without a backhand. Without abuse.

And if we don’t call it out, we become part of the problem.

Police have a duty to keep us safe. We have a duty to do better.

________

LBC Views provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest. The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position. To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Alexei Navalny

Alexei Navalny: UK must do everything in its power to prevent other political prisoners from facing same fate

1 day ago

Labour celebrate winning in Wellingborough but there is hope for the Tories

Sir Keir Starmer's week from hell gives the Tories hope again - even after double by-election defeats

1 day ago

Basic issues need to be resolved before extras like renaming train lines, writes Susan Hall.

Stop virtue signalling with renamed Overground train lines and fix the basics first, writes Susan Hall

2 days ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Ben Wallace

Ben Wallace steps down: Former Defence Secretary's best LBC moments

5 months ago

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

Ages ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

Ages ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Royal aides feared Harry 'would never leave' if he stayed too long, sources have claimed.

Harry planned heart-to-heart on Charles visit but was blocked as royal aides feared ‘they’d never get rid of him’
The concert is being held today.

Brianna Ghey concert organiser hopes gig 'changes mindsets from the ground level'

Russian spies 'visited Navalny days before he died'.

Russian spies ‘visited Polar Wolf prison’ days before Navalny’s death and ‘disabled CCTV devices’
Serial rapist David Carrick has been stripped of his state-funded pension.

Serial rapist and former Met Police officer David Carrick stripped of £22,000 state-funded pension
Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce matches girlfriend Taylor Swift's $100,000 donation to injured victims of SuperBowl parade shooting

Travis Kelce matches girlfriend Taylor Swift's $100,000 donation to injured victims of Super Bowl parade shooting
Sir Keir Starmer has hit out at Donald Trump's 'bad faith' comments on Nato - but stressed Labour would work with whoever wins the presidency if the party is elected into power

Starmer hits out at Trump's 'bad faith' Nato comments, but stresses Labour will work with whoever wins US presidency
File image of an ambulance vehicle from East Midlands Ambulance Service

Pensioner who 'could not breathe' dies three hours after calling for ambulance that was never dispatched
Prince William is set to fund a £3 million social housing development in the Duchy of Cornwall in an effort to help tackle homelessness and encourage more landowners to build housing

Prince William funds £3m Cornwall social housing development to encourage other landowners to build more homes
Kremlin will be met with 'consequences' after 'murder' of Alexei Navalny, Cameron warns, as protests take place around the world

Kremlin will face 'consequences', Cameron warns, as vigils take place around the world after 'murder' of Alexei Navalny
A person has been charged with assisting illegal entry to the UK, after migrants were found in the back of a lorry at Newhaven ferry port, the Home Office has said

Person charged with assisting illegal entry to UK after migrants discovered in back of a lorry