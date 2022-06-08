LBC Views: Why Depp v Heard shows us #MeToo is far from over

8 June 2022, 13:23

Natasha Devon analyses implications of the Depp v Heard case
Natasha Devon analyses implications of the Depp v Heard case. Picture: Global
Natasha Devon MBE

By Natasha Devon MBE

I will receive weeks of online abuse for writing this post, just as I have every time I have spoken about it on LBC.

Just as those women brave enough to publicly speak out against the prevailing narrative, such as Barrister Dr Charlotte Proudman and journalist Martha Gill have done (I’ve had dozens more conversations with women who share our views but, understandably, don’t want to invite a vicious, misogynistic pile-on into their mentions).

Yet the voracity of the backlash, not just against the notion that Amber Heard might have been failed by the justice system, but against the entire #MeToo movement which her and Jonny Depp’s relationship, somewhat inexplicably (but undoubtedly by design) has come to represent, merely illustrates the scope of the work there is still to do.

The ruling in the Depp v Heard case should concern all of us, regardless of whose ‘side’ you were on during the undignified media circus that was the trial.

The jury found Depp’s lawyers libelled Heard when they called her accusations of domestic violence a ‘hoax’.

They also found that Heard defamed Depp when she described herself as ‘a public figure representing domestic abuse’ in an article for the Washington Post.

Essentially, the court ruled that at least some of Heard’s claims of domestic abuse were legitimate but that she wasn’t allowed to speak publicly about them.

It silenced Heard and, by extension, any victim who wants to speak about their experiences but doesn’t have either conclusive proof or inexhaustible funds.

Some of the commentary around the trial, particularly on social media, was equally troubling.

Emphasis was placed on the inconsistencies in Heard’s testimony.

Her lack of evidence.

The evidence Depp holds of her being violent towards him.

These details were used to suggest Heard should be discredited totally, that she couldn’t possibly be a survivor given these contexts, that Depp was the ‘real’ victim.

Yet, as anyone who has either experienced domestic abuse or worked with those who have knows, survivors are often confused as a result of the impact being coercively controlled and gaslit can have on your mental clarity.

They often behave in ways they aren’t proud of (sometimes in self-defence).

They very rarely have concrete proof of what has happened, particularly when the abuse they have experienced is psychological.

The way Heard has been pilloried and ridiculed by right wing press and on socials demonstrates the extent to which, however much it might appear feminism has come on in leaps and bounds during the past decade, we still very much have the capacity to conduct a witch hunt.

We still expect women to be ‘perfect’ if we are to believe that they deserve justice. And that is what makes this issue gendered.

Of course, men experience domestic abuse, rape and sexual assault too (although not in such large percentages, as #MeToo campaign highlighted, women without experience of at least one of these are incredibly, almost vanishingly, rare).

Those who claim to show any empathy towards Heard is to deny the existence of male victims do so less, I suspect, out of a real concern for the male survivors of domestic abuse and more to derail conversations about how to protect women, who make up 73% of cases according to the Office for National Statistics.

Yet the irony is that their response to Depp in itself demonstrates the inequality at play: Men, unlike women, don’t have to be perfect in order to be believed.

In 2020, Depp tried to sue The Sun newspaper after they described him as a ‘wife beater’ and lost (in a UK court, where thresholds for bringing a libel case are much lower than in the US).

The ruling found that Depp has assaulted Heard in 12 of the 14 alleged incidents and had put her in fear of her life.

And yet, this knowledge doesn’t prevent numerous commentators from believing his version of events.

Men can be problematic, complex or badly behaved, yet they will usually be viewed through a sympathetic, or at the very least a three-dimensional, lens.

Their truth will be believed until disproven. Women, conversely, will have their every misdemeanour, every questionable action, even every sartorial choice scrutinised and are more likely to be instinctually disbelieved unless they can produce a dossier of water-tight evidence.

That’s what people misunderstand when they hear the phrase ‘believe women’. It doesn’t mean ‘automatically believe all women regardless of what they say’. It means ‘don’t work from the assumption that women are lying’.

Essentially, it means we should give women the same respect we routinely afford men. Regardless of what the papers might say, #MeToo can’t be over until this becomes reality.

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/06 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/06 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

54 mins ago

'Blasphemous' Muhammed film got 'huge push' thanks to protests, producer tells LBC

'Blasphemous' Muhammed film got 'huge push' thanks to protests, producer tells LBC

4 hours ago

Queen could block Boris Johnson calling General Election, expert tells LBC

Queen could block Boris Johnson calling General Election, expert tells LBC

6 hours ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

5 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

5 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

5 months ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

asfsaf

Horror dash cam footage shows moment drink driver crashes into motorcyclist on A3
More must be done to help smokers in hospital kick the habit, a new review has concluded

Legal age for smoking could be raised to 21 among ‘radical’ measures to tackle the habit
Sir Keir and Boris faced off in the first PMQs since the no confidence vote

Starmer: '24 hours at A&E used to be a TV programme – now it's Boris's policy!'
GP Dr Keith Wolverson has been found guilty of misconduct for asking a Muslim woman to remove her veil at Staffordshire's Royal Stoke University Hospital and could be struck off the medical register.

GP guilty of misconduct for asking Muslim woman to remove her veil could be struck off
Thunder fever could sweep the nation in coming weeks

'Thunder fever' warning as remnants of tropical Storm Alex arrive ahead of summer heatwave
Transgender cyclist Emily Bridges has revealed she was threatened with 'kneecapping' after Boris Johnson said 'biological males should not compete in women's sports'.

Trans cyclist 'threatened with kneecapping' after Boris's gender sports comments
Matthew McConaughey called for change during his White House speech.

Furious Texan Matthew McConaghey calls for gun control in emotional White House plea
A 29-year-old German-Armenian has been arrested after he allegedly drove a car into a crowd in Berlin killing one and injuring at least eight more.

Man arrested after teacher killed, five fight for life after car hits Berlin shoppers
Nick Ferrari asked Mr Javid about his comments about the NHS being like Netflix

Javid says NHS 'Netflix' shake up will not turn it into subscription service
Tonight with Andrew Marr 07/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 07/06 | Watch again