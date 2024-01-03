The Lib Dems’ darts piggybacking is desperate and embarrassing, writes James Perkins

3 January 2024, 12:40 | Updated: 3 January 2024, 13:01

The Lib Dems’ darts piggybacking is desperate and embarrassing, write James Perkins
The Lib Dems’ darts piggybacking is desperate and embarrassing, write James Perkins. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By James Perkins

Returning from Ally Pally, I see that the Liberal Democrats are at it again.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In their latest stunt, they’ve bizarrely demanded Sky Sports waive their rights to the World Darts final so we can all watch it on the BBC.

Whoever came up with this idea has absolutely no understanding of the sport.

Their justification? "The country is gripped by darts fever and the spectacle of a 16-year-old Brit becoming world champion.”

Because it’s a Brit who’s doing well, it needs to be free for everyone? That’s not how this works! There’s never been a World Darts Championships without a Brit in the final.

Should Rob Cross vs Phil Taylor have been free to air? A historic game involving two Brits - a debutant vs the greatest ever in his last professional match? Of course not.

And I’m no Sky luvvie, but they’ve helped make this sport. Without Sky, darts wouldn’t be what it is.

They’ve essentially invested millions and millions into this moment. They’re finally about to be rewarded with their payoff. But they should give it away for free because some brainiac at Lib Dem HQ has seen a few tweets about Luke Littler?

It’s illustrative of what the Lib Dems have become. They jump on the back of any cause and shout from the sidelines, knowing they’ll never have to be the ones to implement it.

If you think that Ed Davey would be demanding this game be given to the BBC if he were in power, you’re laughing.

In reality, the Lib Dems have no real ideas.

They offer nothing but gimmicks like a Public Toilet Fund or a ‘Santa Clause’ to protect reindeer - and we know that any actual policy idea (like scrapping tuition fees) will be abandoned if they ever fluke their way into power.

For Sir Ed Davey to try and convince us that he’s some sort of dart fanatic is as disingenuous as his photoshoots watching England at the World Cup.

If you’re so desperate to watch your first ever game of darts, Ed, go and watch it in the pub for God’s sake.

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Side hustlers beware: The taxman is coming for your extra income - the government is targeting the little people yet again

Side hustlers beware: HMRC is coming for your extra income - the government is targeting the little people yet again

2 hours ago

The Mayor's New Years Eve ID hypocrisy adds to fireworks fiasco fury, writes Christine Wallace

The Mayor's New Year's Eve ID hypocrisy adds to fireworks fiasco fury, writes Christine Wallace

21 hours ago

Don't shoot the messenger: Dismissing climate advocates misses the mark, writes Natasha Devon

Don't shoot the messenger: Dismissing climate advocates misses the mark, writes Natasha Devon

1 day ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Ben Wallace

Ben Wallace steps down: Former Defence Secretary's best LBC moments

4 months ago

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

Ages ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

Ages ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Breaking News

Boy, 15, arrested on suspicion of murdering teenager Harry Pitman in New Year's Eve stabbing at London's Primrose Hill
The London Eye was closed temporarily on Tuesday.

Family 'terrified' after London Eye hatch blown open by Storm Henk's 70mph winds

Tory peer Michelle Mone and her husband Doug Barrowman (inset) launch £80m firesale of luxury villa, superyacht (left) and private jet amid PPE scandal

Tory peer Michelle Mone launches £80m fire sale of luxury villa, superyacht and private jet amid PPE scandal
Ed Davey said he regrets not asking tougher questions

'I regret not asking tougher questions': Former postal minister Ed Davey breaks silence on Horizon scandal
A man has saved a three-year-old and driver trapped in a car amid Storm Henk

Hero of Storm Henk: Man risks life to save three-year-old and driver trapped in sinking car
The true story of former sub-postmaster Paul Bates is the subject of Mr Bates Vs The Post Office.

Where are Alan Bates and Paula Vennells now? The real people behind Mr Bates vs The Post Office
Alton Towers

Alton Towers closes popular attraction after 20 years in 'difficult decision'

Jody Bunting has denied attempted murder

Ex-Big Breakfast star denies attempted murder after co-worker suffers allergic reaction to chocolate
Alex Batty has revealed he believes he will never see his mother again

Alex Batty feared mother and grandad would be 'locked up' - and doubts he'll ever see them again after leaving France
Junior doctors are on strike

Why are junior doctors striking for six days, and how does it affect patients? Longest-ever NHS strikes explained