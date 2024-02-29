After backlash caused the MoD to retract new housing plan it shows urgent reform is needed in defence accommodation

29 February 2024, 13:36

After backlash caused the MoD to retract new housing plan it shows urgent reform is needed in defence accommodation
After backlash caused the MoD to retract new housing plan it shows urgent reform is needed in defence accommodation. Picture: Alamy/LBC
  • Alfie Usher is a veteran who served in Afghanistan twice, and was part of the parachute regiment for 10 years, he now runs Military Fill Your boots and claimsbible.com
Alfie Usher

By Alfie Usher

This week, after years worth of planning, the Ministry of Defence temporarily launched a new accommodation offer for military personnel.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

However, the offer was shortly redacted and taken off the table in under a week seemingly in response to a scathing Telegraph article, input from Officers wives and influential Officers themselves.

Over the last five years, I have received a noticeable increase in complaints in the form of direct messages concerning the state of military accommodation across the UK.

These complaints range from justifiable rants about lazy maintenance and poor communication to desperate pleas concerning the health and well-being of young children.

It is no secret that military accommodation has been underfunded and mismanaged for decades and there have been many accounts of soldiers and their families living in houses with collapsing bedrooms, toxic mould and asbestos.

It is unacceptable that this standard of living or lack of has been normalised regardless of numerous MPs continuing to preach their outrage towards this issue.

I would never claim that Officers do not have their fair share of accommodation issues, however, now this topic is at the forefront of everyone's mind, this is the only time I can recall that the more influential personnel have commented on the housing situation.

It would appear that those who have in the past stayed silent regardless of the scale and gravitas of the issue, are now suddenly outraged at the thought of potentially being made to live in the same conditions with their own families.

Despite this, I don’t think robbing Peter to pay Paul makes anyone better off.

This week has very much shone a light on how the MOD goes about dealing with change. We must also remember the new accommodation offer was full of much broader changes than just those impacting Officer allowances.

If the current state of defence housing is allowed to continue and the new accommodation offer u-turn stays in place it is hard to not assume that those with power only seem to care when the “offer” being eroded directly impacts them, and not those they command.

________

LBC Views provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest. The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position. To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

I was a school truant but finding more parents won't help solve the problem

I was a school truant but fining more parents won't help solve the problem

55 mins ago

The current discussions on MP safety need to be expanded to candidates too

'We must take action now': The current discussions on MP safety need to be expanded to candidates too

5 hours ago

Are there really no-go areas of London?

No-go areas of London? There aren’t any - except maybe packed Oxford Circus on a Saturday

1 day ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Ben Wallace

Ben Wallace steps down: Former Defence Secretary's best LBC moments

6 months ago

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

Ages ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

Ages ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

A yellow weather warning has been issued.

UK to be battered by 15 hours of rain, with yellow weather warning issued - is your area affected?
Five people died when the Titan submersible suffered a 'catastrophic implosion'

Loose metal on the Titanic or passing whales? What caused the mystery banging on the Titan submersible
Christian Brueckner (l) and Madeleine McCann (r)

Madeleine McCann chief suspect 'plotted to abduct and sell' a child while working in Algarve resort, it is claimed
Prince William has visited a London synagogue

Prince William returns to work as he shares emotional message from him and Kate on rise in anti-Semitism
The Hairy Bikers star, Dave Myers, has died aged 66.

'Heartbroken' Strictly dance partner Karen Hauer and Paul Hollywood lead tributes to Hairy Biker Dave Myers
Campaigners fear the Crooked House 'could be rebuilt straight'

Crooked House 'could be rebuilt straight', campaigners fear, as owners told to restore 'Britain's wonkiest pub'
Kyle Ratcliffe, the father of Brianna Ghey's killer, has been jailed

Father of Brianna Ghey's murderer jailed for child exposure and indecent photo offences

Sarah Everard’s killer was ‘abusing women long before he joined the police’ as public inquiry slams repeated failures to stop him

Killer cop Wayne Couzens reported to police eight times prior to the killing of Sarah Everard
Sadiq Khan said there were failings across multiple police forces to identify red flags about Sarah Everard's killer Wayne Couzens

‘Red flags’ about Sarah Everard’s killer should have seen him kicked out of police, Sadiq Khan tells LBC
Sarah Everard's family has released a statement following the Angiolini review

Read in full: Sarah Everard's family statement