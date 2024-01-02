The Mayor's New Years Eve ID hypocrisy adds to fireworks fiasco fury, writes Christine Wallace

2 January 2024, 17:30

The Mayor's New Years Eve ID hypocrisy adds to fireworks fiasco fury, writes Christine Wallace
The Mayor's New Years Eve ID hypocrisy adds to fireworks fiasco fury, writes Christine Wallace. Picture: Alamy/LBC
Christine Wallace

By Christine Wallace

  • Christine is the Conservative GLA candidate for Lambeth & Southwark

Sadiq Khan's latest stunt at the London New Year's Eve fireworks has sparked a wave of criticism about his actual priorities.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rather than focusing on organising the iconic event effectively, Khan appeared more invested in injecting it with political undertones and divisiveness to make the celebration a platform for his self-promotion.

The anger is simply palpable – how dare he claim credit after seven years of decline in our beautiful capital and the residents picking up the bill?

How dare he, in a shameless attempt at singing Kumbaya, preach about making London a place for everyone, while simultaneously making Londoners feel like they are being forced out from the capital, their home?

The frustration is not only at the politicization of the beloved event but also at its dismal management.

Numerous attendees, having paid and queued for hours, were denied entry to the fireworks. Worse still, in some areas the situation spiralled into a breakdown of public order, with frustrated attendees resorting to violence and knocking down barriers.

Like so many incidents in 2023, Sadiq Khan once again failed to maintain public order in London.

Part of the problem was caused by the failure to communicate information about the need for IDs for entry - obscurely buried in the depths of the “Frequently Asked Questions” segment on the Mayor of London’s event ticket website.

This is particularly ironic given Khan and the Labour Party's resistance to voter ID reforms for electoral integrity. If ID is needed for something as simple as verifying purchase for a fireworks display, or indeed the Labour Party’s own democratic processes, why oppose its use in maintaining the integrity of our elections?

Khan's handling of the New Year's Eve fireworks mirrors his overall approach as Mayor: self-promoting, lacking in public order, poorly communicated, with a priority for his personal agenda over Londoners' interests.

As Mayoral taxes hit another record high, it's clear Londoners deserve better.

A new, Conservative Mayor could offer a fresh start that our once great city so desperately needs.

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Don't shoot the messenger: Dismissing climate advocates misses the mark, writes Natasha Devon

Don't shoot the messenger: Dismissing climate advocates misses the mark, writes Natasha Devon

5 hours ago

How ever you cut the figures, 100,000 people still languish in our hostile asylum system, writes Refugee Action's CEO

However you cut the figures, 100,000 people still languish in our hostile asylum system, writes Refugee Action's CEO

5 hours ago

Ofsted inspection delay is a step in the right direction but more reform still needed, writes Headteachers' union boss

Ofsted inspection delay is a step in the right direction but more reform still needed, writes Headteachers' union boss

6 hours ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Ben Wallace

Ben Wallace steps down: Former Defence Secretary's best LBC moments

4 months ago

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

Ages ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

Ages ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Claudine Gay has resigned as Harvard president.

Harvard University’s president resigns following plagiarism accusations and furore over comments on anti-Semitism
The footballer testified for two-and-a-half hours, telling the judge that the kiss was "unexpected and at no time consensual."

Spain's Jenni Hermoso testifies World Cup kiss was 'unexpected and at no time consensual'

York (main) after the River Ouse burst its banks after Storm Henk battered Britain

Woman 'crushed by fallen tree' as Storm Henk pummels UK amid 100mph winds and 'danger to life' warning
Top Hamas official Saleh Arouri has been killed in an explosion south of Beirut, according to local media.

Hamas deputy leader and three other members killed in explosion in Beirut

A coroner ruled that an Ofsted report contributed to the death of headteacher Ruth Perry.

New Ofsted boss says it could be 'more empathetic' as inspections pause after headteacher's suicide
A 23-year-old man will go on trial later this year after he was charged with the murder of a "Good Samaritan"

Man, 23, charged with murder after 'Good Samaritan' killed in Sheffield car ram 'attack' to face trial in July
York (main) after the River Ouse burst its banks after Storm Henk battered Britain

Storm Henk's return to work chaos: 'Danger to life' warning issued as 1,000 people evacuated amid 100mph winds
Between 1999 and 2015, over 700 people were wrongly prosecuted.

Inside the Horizon scandal: The true story behind new drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office

Harry Pitman's grandad fears he was targeted because he was tall

Harry Pitman 'could have been targeted because he was tall' as grandad pays tribute to boy killed on New Year's Eve
Junior doctors are on strike for six days

NHS facing 'one of the most difficult starts to the year' amid strikes and winter viruses