LBC Views: Lord Lloyd Webber could be potential horror show for Boris Johnson

25 June 2021, 12:54 | Updated: 25 June 2021, 13:01

Nick Ferrari gives his LBC Views
Nick Ferrari gives his LBC Views. Picture: LBC
Nick Ferrari

By Nick Ferrari

LBC Presenter Nick Ferrari gives his views on his exclusive interview with veteran composer Lord Lloyd Webber.

The orchestra has concluded the overture - and it's curtains up time. Welcome to Lord (Andrew) Lloyd-Webber's latest production, a potential horror show for Boris Johnson and his back-covering government.

In a coruscating interview with me, the musical genius behind shows such as Jesus Christ Superstar, Joseph and his Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat and Phantom of the Opera laid into the PM with the appetite of a Lion King!

Shockingly when I asked if he’d had any contact with Boris Johnson Lloyd-Webber said ‘I've never, ever met him… I never met him when he was mayor... It doesn't say a lot.’ Noting we have been in a pandemic, surely the Prime Minister had called, or at least emailed him ‘No. I’ve had no contact with him’ – in fact, the impresario admitted that even the Chancellor hasn’t picked up the phone.

It tells you everything you need to know about his view of the current PM that while the musical genius had warm words for previous Conservative PMs Margaret Thatcher and David Cameron, and in particular Sir John Major, he was icy cold about Johnson.

The composer said that John Major ‘was really supportive’ of the theatre and that Margaret Thatcher had a ‘real interest in the arts’, when I pressed him about the current incumbent – with the caveat that he was not a ‘political animal’ – Lloyd-Webber exclaimed that he couldn’t believe ‘a Tory government would do this to the arts’.

Questioning the government’s decision making, he said that the government had a real opportunity to ‘take the lead in the cultural field’ and ‘claim some ground there’, but that the opportunity had been squandered – ‘I myself would be worried if I was a Tory’. Indeed, making clear he had never been a member of the Conservative Party, he went as far as to say, that with current hindsight, he ‘quite frankly regrets’ ever taking the Tory whip when he was a member of the House of Lords.

Lord Lloyd-Webber is part of the fabric of this country. Traditional Tories in the shire counties made their feelings plain about this administration last week by humiliating the Conservatives at the Chesham and Amersham by-election, and these are the very same voters who - rightly - see Lloyd-Webber as a modern-day Mozart and happily spend their cash to see his shows.

If Boris thinks he can ignore the man behind Phantom, he needs to know he doesn't have a ghost of a chance.

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

The 1975's Matty Healy calls James O'Brien to condemn PM's 'vilification' of the arts

The 1975's Matty Healy calls LBC to condemn PM's 'vilification' of the arts

9 mins ago

'Hancock's unsackable': James O'Brien reacts to pictures of him kissing his aide

'Hancock's unsackable': James O'Brien reacts to pictures of him kissing his aide

38 mins ago

The caller explained why he thought the arts were struggling

People in the arts are 'mostly left-wing, non-Tory voters', musician explains

3 hours ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari with Arek Hersh outside the gates of Auschwitz

Auschwitz : Nick Ferrari shown around concentration camp by survivor

4 months ago

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

10 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

10 months ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Prime Minister is standing by Matt Hancock

PM 'considers the matter closed' after Matt Hancock apologises for kissing aide
Matt Hancock has apologised after pictures emerged of him kissing an aide

Hancock: 'I'm very sorry, I broke social distancing rules' over pictures of kiss with aide
The number of Delta variant cases in the UK increased by almost 50 per cent.

UK Delta variant cases rise by 46% in one week

The search and rescue is ongoing at the scene.

Moment boy is pulled alive from rubble after Miami building collapse
The Balearic Islands have been added on to the travel 'green list'

Green list ‘not enough’ to save industry, says travel bosses

Badreddin Abadlla Adam was shot dead by police at the scene last year

Glasgow Park Inn attack victim tells of struggle to recover one year on
Matt Hancock was pictured kissing aide Gina Coladangelo

Matt Hancock pictured in 'clinch' with married aide Gina Coladangelo, reports say
Lord Lloyd Webber spoke to Nick Ferrari at breakfast

Lord Lloyd Webber: No 10 doesn't rate culture and I’ve never met the PM
Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber: 'I regret taking the Tory whip in the House of Lords'

Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber: 'I regret taking the Tory whip in the House of Lords'
Andrew Lloyd Webber has launched legal action against the government

Lord Lloyd Webber tells LBC theatres have been made a 'sacrificial lamb'