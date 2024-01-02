Ofsted inspection delay is a step in the right direction but more reform still needed, writes Headteachers' union boss

2 January 2024, 13:15

Ofsted inspection delay is a step in the right direction but more reform still needed, writes Headteachers' union boss
Ofsted inspection delay is a step in the right direction but more reform still needed, writes Headteachers' union boss. Picture: Alamy/LBC
Paul Whiteman

By Paul Whiteman

Paul Whiteman is general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, which represents leaders in the majority of schools in England

Today’s announcement of a delay to Ofsted inspections while inspectors receive training in dealing with mental health and wellbeing is a positive move in the right direction.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It is really something that should have been done as soon as the tragic case of Ruth Perry last year so strongly shone a light on the need for this kind of training.

But it is good that the new Chief Inspector, Sir Martyn Oliver, who took over from Amanda Spielman on the 1st January this year, has shown that he is listening to the concerns of the profession and is willing to take some action.

Of course, it doesn’t go far enough.

More fundamental reform of Ofsted is urgently needed.

Really, inspectors shouldn’t need special training on dealing with the awful impact of the stress of inspection on school leaders – that stress shouldn’t be the norm.

Speaking to the members NAHT represents – school leaders in the majority of schools in England – they tell me the anxiety and disruption caused by Ofsted is debilitating – both personally and to the functioning of a school.

The agonising wait for the call to be inspected, followed by the upheaval and workload affecting all staff during the inspection – it is too much, and is doing more harm than good.

A recent NAHT survey showed that more than half of school leaders are considering leaving the teaching profession – and Ofsted is one of the biggest drivers cited for that.

These are dedicated, experienced and valuable members of the teaching workforce that we can ill-afford to lose.

So, while we see this training as a positive move, more does need to be done to take the impact of Ofsted from a net-negative to a net-positive.

One of the biggest things we are pushing for is the removal of single-word overall judgements like ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’. These simplistic summary words do not provide useful information for parents or schools, and they feed into a judgement regime that is far too high stakes.

The public pressure they put onto head teachers is immense – they even affect house prices!

I will be speaking to Sir Martyn this week to discuss further the concerns of the profession and how things must change.

We hope to continue the positive tone we have started the year with and to continue to see progress made.

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Don't shoot the messenger: Dismissing climate advocates misses the mark, writes Natasha Devon

Don't shoot the messenger: Dismissing climate advocates misses the mark, writes Natasha Devon

3 mins ago

How ever you cut the figures, 100,000 people still languish in our hostile asylum system, writes Refugee Action's CEO

However you cut the figures, 100,000 people still languish in our hostile asylum system, writes Refugee Action's CEO

21 mins ago

Susan Hall is the Conservative candidate for Mayor of London.

Fare dodgers will be stamped out under my Mayoralty, writes Susan Hall

4 hours ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Ben Wallace

Ben Wallace steps down: Former Defence Secretary's best LBC moments

4 months ago

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

12 months ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

Ages ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

A snow blast is set to sweep the UK

Exact date snow blast to sweep UK as Met Office issues 'danger to life' warning due to Storm Henk
Wetherspoon have also slashed the prices for their refillable hot drinks, with Lavazza coffee, tea, and hot chocolate, priced at £1.29

Wetherspoons pints priced at just £1.99 from today in January sale - is your favourite drink included?
Wood repeatedly drove at her fiance, killing him

Shocking footage captures moment student, 23, drives at fiance repeatedly before killing him after losing temper
Pistorius was jailed for killing Reeva Steenkamp

Inside the fortress mansion that killer Paralympian Oscar Pistorius will call home as he's due for release in days
Liam Warlow avoided jail for the offence

Predator avoids jail despite being caught on CCTV trying to film teen girl undressing in water park changing room
Alice Wood ran over her boyfriend after driving home from a party

Student, 23, found guilty of murder after 'losing her temper' and running over fiancé

Gary Glitter could be freed within weeks

Gary Glitter could be released from jail within weeks following behind closed doors parole hearing
The plane burst into flames

Five killed on coast guard aircraft that crashed into Japanese passenger plane carrying hundreds of people
Junior doctors are on strike for six days

NHS facing 'one of the most difficult starts to the year' amid strikes and winter viruses

Prince Andrew set to be named in new court papers relating to Jeffrey Epstein

Prince Andrew set to be named in court papers relating to Jeffrey Epstein - but will not face another sex assault trial