What purpose did jailing Carla Foster serve? Archaic laws such as this need changing

18 July 2023, 13:49

The simple truth is she should not have been jailed in the first place.
The simple truth is she should not have been jailed in the first place. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By StephenRigley

Common sense has finally prevailed in the case of Carla Foster.

Surely there can be no-one who fails to have sympathy for the mum-of-three jailed for more than two years for obtaining abortion tablets to end her lockdown pregnancy.

Yes, she shouldn't have done it. Yes, she deserved some punishment. But prison. Really?

Foster, from Staffordshire, was between 32 and 34 weeks pregnant and lied in order to obtain the abortion-causing drugs under the British Pregnancy Advisory Service 'pills by post' scheme.

Today, at the court of appeal, Dame Victoria Sharp said "This is a very sad case, not least because of the length of the gestation when the offence was committed.

"It is a case that calls for compassion, not punishment, and where no useful purpose is served by detaining Ms Foster in custody."

The simple truth is she should not have been jailed in the first place.

Foster already had three sons - one of whom has special needs - before she became pregnant again in 2019. She was carrying another man's baby when she moved back in with her estranged partner when lockdown began.

Eventually her case came before the court and despite a plea for lenience from medical bodies and charities she was jailed sparking uproar.

She had pleaded guilty to a charge of section 58 of the Offences Against the Person Act 1861, administering drugs or using instruments to procure abortion, which was accepted by the prosecution.

1861, I kid you not. Queen Victoria was on the Throne. Palmerston was Prime Minister and the American Civil War had just broken out.

I am not for one second advocating that Foster should not have been punished for what she did.

But - as a society - jailing a desperate mum of three who the original judge accepted was a 'good mother' on this archaic legislation feels wrong.

Apparently, she is still "plagued by nightmares and flashbacks seeing her dead child's face."

This is an extremely tragic case and Dame Victoria is right. Foster deserves 'compassion'.

And historic laws such as this needs changing before any more families are forced to endure what Carla Foster and her children have gone through.

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

A run by Jeremy Corbyn for Mayor of London will leave Sadiq Khan nervous

A run by Jeremy Corbyn for Mayor of London will leave Sadiq Khan nervous

1 hour ago

Lewis Goodall

'Is this Britain's last day as a humane country?', asks Lewis Goodall as Illegal Immigration Bill is finalised

3 hours ago

Tom and Nuclear Minister

Conservatives are 'committed to fighting and winning' the Rwanda case, says Nuclear Minister

4 hours ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

6 months ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

6 months ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

6 months ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

An expert told LBC that planes can struggle to take off in extremely hot temperatures

Fears over holiday flights as expert warns planes can struggle to take off in searing heat

Some 39 terrorist plots have been foiled in five years

39 terror plots foiled in five years - including attack plans on Pride and MPs - with Islamism the biggest threat
New Look is to close more stores after already shutting eight this year.

Huge fashion retailer to close more branches in coming weeks in another blow to UK high street – is your local affected?
Drury is accused of carrying out the attack the day after the couple buried their daughter Lorena last year

TOWIE star Lauren Goodger's ex denies assaulting her the day after they buried their daughter
Another person has been caught vandalising the ancient amphitheatre.

Teenage girl, 17, is second person to vandalise Rome’s ancient Colosseum in a month as she could face €15,000 fine
London Underground staff will go on strike for four consecutive days next week

Rail strike followed by 'severe disruption' of Tube strike next week - here’s what you need to know
Tony Garnett with Sofiia Karkadym.

Ukrainian refugee who shacked up with Brit dad on the run 'after biting police officer and missing court date'
Temperatures have remained lower in the UK than the rest of Europe

Met Office gives verdict on whether UK will hit 40C this summer as Europe bakes in Charon heatwave
The migrant barge Bibby Stockholm arrived in Portland on Tuesday

'We don’t want them here': Moment rival protest groups clash on docks as barge for asylum seekers arrives in Dorset
Sir Mark Rowley said there would be more 'visible' policing on the streets of London

More 'visible' policing on London's streets to help restore trust, Met Chief tells LBC