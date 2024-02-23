Rather than protecting the public, the Prevent duty embeds Islamophobia in our public services

23 February 2024, 11:52

Rather than protecting  the public, the Prevent duty embeds Islamophobia in our public services
Rather than protecting  the public, the Prevent duty embeds Islamophobia in our public services. Picture: Alamy/LBC
  • Alba Kapoor is the Head of Policy at the Runnymede Trust
Alba Kapoor

By Alba Kapoor

As Islamophobia in this country skyrockets, William Shawcross’ harmful remarks on an aspect of  the UK’s failing and discriminatory counter terrorism strategy are ill timed and misguided.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Shawcross’ recent interventions, which include unevidenced assertions about the threat of “those Hamas people in this country” in the context of protests regarding ongoing devastation in Gaza, are framed by his track record of discriminatory views about Muslims and the role of Islam in Europe.

Shawcross’ comments today regarding the Prevent duty’s efficacy underscores his lack of legitimacy in leading the original so-called ‘independent’ Review into the government’s counterterrorism strategy released last year.

The Runnymede Trust were amongst other leading civil society organisations in withdrawing our support from the recent review, which lost confidence when it was announced it was being led by someone with Shawcross’ history of hostility towards Muslim communities. 

Instead of heeding Shawcross’ baseless claims, action must be taken to seriously interrogate this discriminatory Duty which has, according to the UN, created an ‘atmosphere of suspicion towards members of Muslim communities’. 

Rather than protecting  the public, the Prevent duty embeds Islamophobia in our public services. Evidence compiled by the organisation MedAct shows that people of Muslim faith are eight times more likely to be referred by staff in the healthcare sector than non-Muslims.  

It is also a highly ineffective tool; 72% of referrals in the year ending March 2021 were assessed as not requiring further action.Indeed, the Prevent Duty’s training materials for public sector workers ensures that the practice of Islam is an ever-present fixture in its application. 

As a result, everyday normative  practices of the Islamic faith have been taken as signs of radicalisation by those enforcing the Duty.

This is despite the fact that 41% of arrests related to counter-terrorism in 2021 were of extreme rightwing suspects.

Islamophobic attacks continue to spiral in this country, with statistics released today showing an appalling 335% rise in Islamophobic hate since October 7th.

Given these tragic statistics, the government’s focus should be on challenging the Islamophobic discrimination embedded in the Prevent duty, rather than reinforcing it.

________

LBC Views provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest. The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position. To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Brits breathe easier as energy price cap drops: a call to smart heating solutions amid lingering uncertainty

Brits breathe easier as energy price cap drops: a call to smart heating solutions amid lingering uncertainty

6 hours ago

Martha's rule: a beacon of hope in healthcare - a reflection on advocacy and change, writes Andy Coulson

Martha's rule: a beacon of hope in healthcare - a reflection on advocacy and change, writes Andy Coulson

1 day ago

Embracing geopolitical uncertainty: Why discord presents lucrative opportunities for investors

Embracing geopolitical uncertainty: Why discord presents lucrative opportunities for investors

2 days ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Ben Wallace

Ben Wallace steps down: Former Defence Secretary's best LBC moments

5 months ago

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

Ages ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

Ages ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Liz Truss speaking at the CPAC event

‘They got me’: Liz Truss lashes out at ‘economic establishment’ as she speaks at right wing conference in the US
Daphne Steel, the woman credited as the "first Black matron" in the NHS has had her achievement marked with a blue plaque

First official Blue Plaque outside London unveiled in West Yorkshire

Bomb disposal experts will dispose of the unexploded wartime device at sea

Operation evacuate Plymouth: Army begins mission to move Unexploded WWII bomb and detonate it in the sea
Statue of Captain Tom on eBay for £29,000 after it failed to find a permanent public home

Owner of life-size Captain Tom statue slashes price after failing to sell it for £29,000

Accusations against Brueckner have been read out in court

Irish tour guide feared Madeleine McCann suspect 'would behead her during rape' as full accusations revealed in court
John Savident has died

John Savident, who played Fred Elliott on Coronation Street, dies aged 86

Li Tie

Former Everton and Sheffield United footballer 'jailed for life for match-fixing and paying bribes'
Brueckner's trial is unrelated to Madeleine's disappearance

Madeleine McCann suspect subject of 'unfair media campaign' over toddler's disappearance, lawyer tells court
Vladimir Putin probably has Parkinson's, Sir Richard Dearlove has been told

Vladimir Putin 'has Parkinson's and there is something fundamentally wrong with him', ex-MI6 boss tells LBC
James Cleverly rejected Suella Braverman's claims a "blind eye" is being turned to extremists

Suella slapped down: Home secretary rejects Braverman's claim 'Islamist cranks are in charge of Britain'