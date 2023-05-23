Hopefully this reservoir search can finally reveal what happened to Madeleine McCann

23 May 2023, 13:46 | Updated: 23 May 2023, 13:53

Hopefully we are closer to finding out what happened to Madeleine McCann
Hopefully we are closer to finding out what happened to Madeleine McCann. Picture: Global

By StephenRigley

Who among us knows what the police divers will discover at the bottom of the remote Algarve reservoir?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Will it finally solve the mystery of what happened to Madeleine McCann and bring much-needed closure to her family?

Or will it prove to be yet another dead end and lead to more false hope for her anguished parents Kate and Gerry McCann?

It seems like a different world when Madeleine first vanished on May 3, 2007.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Tony Blair was Prime Minister, Manchester United were poised to win their ninth Premier League title and an England squad including David Beckham and Michael Owen were preparing to play for the first time at the newly rebuilt Wembley Stadium.

But that summer, missing Madeleine was the name on everybody's lips.

Newspapers reported on every move made by the Portuguese police in their bungled investigation and the public clamoured to know what had happened to the missing girl.

Sightings of missing Madeleine occurred as far away as New Zealand, Weymouth and Morocco.

The little girl from Rothley had become one of the world's most notorious mysteries. The name Madeleine McCann is now as well known as Lord Lucan, Shergar and MH370.

German prosecutors have named sex criminal Christian Brueckner as prime suspect in her disappearance and the current search - the first in nine years- is taking place at a location which he described as his "little paradise".

It was initially searched in 2008 but nothing was found.

Acting on new information the police set up a no-fly zone over the dam which is just 30 miles from Praia da Luz where the McCanns stayed 16 years ago.

Officers carrying shovels accompanied by sniffer dogs have been seen trawling the desolate site.

Madeleine was sleeping in a room with infant twins Sean and Amelie when she was taken. Now 18, Amelie joined her parents at a special service to mark Madeleine's 20th birthday earlier this month.

Many years have passed since Madeleine vanished and one can only hope that now the closure that this family desperately deserve is finally close.

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Brexit caller

‘They’re like drug dealers!’: Tearful anti-Brexit caller doesn’t feel he belongs to a country anymore

1 hour ago

Samuel Kasumu and Paul Scully among the Tories hoping to become London Mayor

'I don't think they are big names in their own households'? The Tories hoping to unseat Sadiq Khan in London

5 hours ago

Rishi Sunak will look 'extremely weak' if he doesn't sack Suella Braverman, says ex govt adviser

Rishi Sunak will look 'extremely weak' if he doesn't sack Suella Braverman, says ex-govt adviser

6 hours ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

4 months ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

4 months ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

4 months ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nikki Allan was brutally murdered in 1992

Killer David Boyd jailed for at least 29 years after murder of seven-year-old Nikki Allan in 1992
Masses of protesters stormed Shell's shareholder meeting in London today.

‘Go to hell, Shell, and don't you come back no more’: Eco-activists storm Shell annual shareholder meeting
Ex-Met PC dubbed 'officer naughty' found guilty of gross misconduct following Wayne Couzens flashing probe

Ex-Met PC dubbed 'officer naughty' found guilty of gross misconduct following Wayne Couzens flashing probe
Sir Ed Davey speaks to LBC's Nick Ferrari on Tuesday

Women 'quite clearly' can have a penis, Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey tells LBC

Kyrees Sullivan and Harvey Evans were the 'best of friends'

'I beg you all to stop': Cardiff crash victim's mum begged riot mob to move as her teen son lay dying in street
Rolf Harris has died aged 93

Paedophile entertainer Rolf Harris dies aged 93 after neck cancer battle

Awards for the best places to stay globally in 2023 has been announced, with one Scarborough B&B named best stay on earth for the third year on the trot.

The world's best stays for 2023 revealed as Scarborough B&B crowned the best on earth

Fay secretly filmed a lodger for years

Tenant sublet room to woman then secretly filmed her in the bathroom over three years

'People in power don't act with integrity': Ed Davey denounces Suella Braverman amid speeding row

'People in power don't act with integrity': Ed Davey denounces Suella Braverman over speeding row
Prince Harry has lost his bid to challenge the Home Office

Prince Harry loses High Court battle with Home Office over paying for police protection