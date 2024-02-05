Tech companies should do more to stop kids using smartphones - but really it's parents that need to step up

5 February 2024, 22:01

Parents need to do more to protect children against the dangers of smartphones, Will Guyatt writes
Parents need to do more to protect children against the dangers of smartphones, Will Guyatt writes. Picture: Getty/LBC
Will Guyatt, technology correspondent

By Will Guyatt, technology correspondent

With the use of smartphones by young people once again in the spotlight, LBC's Will Guyatt looks at what can be done to protect young people.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Should we really be calling for a ban of smartphones for under 16s? Can you remember the last ‘ban’ that actually worked?

As a society, it’s time to have some serious discussions about the use of smartphones by young people and their impact - but a well meaning attempt to get the literal genie back into the bottle is akin to trying to ban rock and roll in the 1960s.

One death linked to anything online related is one too many - but it’s time for both parents and other adults who play important roles in the lives of young people to step up and do more to educate about the potential risks of being online, while coaching them through their digital lives. 

It’s as much our responsibility as that of tech companies, so wringing your hands and waiting for an intervention is frankly a dereliction of our duties.

A tech company didn’t make you buy a smartphone for your child, and they didn’t force you to download certain apps.

A recent European study suggested that 80% of children aged 9 to 16 now used a smartphone daily, while the 2023 Nominet Digital Youth Index tells us that a staggering 56% of British kids under 16 use Whatsapp, despite the service running with a 16 and above age limit. 

Yes, the tech companies SHOULD be doing more to stop young people using their services, but parents continue to wilfully hand devices over to children, the modern equivalent of handing them a blank cheque.

I’m a parent of a five-year-old girl - and I’m already nervous about the day we let her have a smartphone. 

She might enjoy writing on her mum’s laptop or playing the occasional round of Mario Kart on the Nintendo, but we’re intentionally limiting her use of tech. 

While I don’t just other parents for giving their two year old a tablet of their own, or the family down the road who gave their eight year old a smartphone - it’s not a route we’ll go down.  

She needs to make her own decisions on what information she shares digitally, and the reality that their are bad people in the world, both physically and online.

What can I do?

A tech company didn’t make you buy a smartphone for your child, and they didn’t force you to download certain apps.
A tech company didn’t make you buy a smartphone for your child, and they didn’t force you to download certain apps. . Picture: Alamy

The first thing any adult should do is find out what their child is doing online, what apps are they using, what games are they playing, and who they are talking with. 

Encourage your child to discuss anything they aren’t sure about with an adult - even if it isn’t you. 

All digital devices should be used in the open, keep the games console, tablet or computer in the living room, and work out a method of restricting usage in the bedroom.

If you’re setting up a device for the first time, there’s a range of parental control apps that can limit time spent on a device, restrict certain apps and activities, and even stop searches for certain content online - popular services used by parents worldwide include Netnanny and Qustodio Parental Control.

And if your child wants to join a social network like Snapcat or Tiktok - there are options available for parental control - essentially enabling you to decide who they interact with, but to some kids, it’s the equivalent of sitting five rows behind them and their friends at a Taylor Swift concert.

There are other ways to control usage at home - most broadband routers now enable parents to restrict online access to certain times of the day - a feature many parents are increasingly using.

Where to go for advice?

It’s hard for parents to know where to turn.  The UK Safer Internet Centre (Homepage - UK Safer Internet Centre) - a valuable charity, offers an informative website packed with advice and information for parents and carers about the issues young people may face online.

Their website doesn’t just cover mobile phones, it includes games consoles, computers, tablets, smart TVs and even smart speakers, as well as the help and support they might need from adults as they navigate the digital world.

________

LBC Views provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest. The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position. To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Tipping should be optional and a reward for good service, writes Johnny Jenkins

Spare me the American-style service charge - I’ll decide whether you deserve a tip

11 hours ago

Rows, egos and lost deposits: LBC takes a look behind the scenes of The Reclaim party

'Smoked-filled ego w***fest': Inside Laurence Fox’s Reclaim Party split... caused by a Volvo, Christmas card and MacBook

3 days ago

Spectacular fall: Imran Khan sentenced to 14 years in prison for corruption and state secrets leak

Imran Khan's downfall: 14-year prison sentence raises questions about his legacy

4 days ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Ben Wallace

Ben Wallace steps down: Former Defence Secretary's best LBC moments

5 months ago

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

Ages ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

Ages ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Meghan will stay in California with Archie and Lilibet

Prince Harry will travel to UK alone after King Charles' cancer diagnosis, with Meghan to stay at home with children
US President Joe Biden says he is 'concerned' for King Charles amid his cancer diagnosis, and said he would reach out to the monarch

'I’m concerned about him': Joe Biden shares worry for King Charles amid cancer diagnosis and promises to reach out
Abdul Ezedi's last sighting

Last sighting of Clapham suspect after chemical attack on mother and daughters, with woman set to lose eye
King Charles and Queen Camilla

Camilla to step up and take on more royal engagements after Charles diagnosed with cancer

Charles and Harry

Harry 'has spoken to Charles about King's cancer diagnosis and is travelling back to the UK'
King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer

Live: King Charles suspends public duties as Buckingham Palace announces cancer diagnosis

King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer

Read in full: Buckingham Palace's statement as King Charles diagnosed with cancer

King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer

King Charles diagnosed with cancer and postpones public duties to begin immediate treatment
Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/02 | Watch Again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/02 | Watch Again