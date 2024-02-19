The government is right to ban phones in schools - but Gillian Keegan’s plan requires improvement

19 February 2024, 08:25 | Updated: 19 February 2024, 08:27

The government is right to ban phones in schools - but Gillian Keegan’s plan requires improvement
The government is right to ban phones in schools - but Gillian Keegan’s plan requires improvement. Picture: Alamy/LBC
Johnny Jenkins

By Johnny Jenkins

The government has announced a crackdown on mobile phones in schools - it’s a sensible idea, but it won’t be achieved through this policy.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

I entered secondary school just as mobile phones became widespread. My first phone was given to me as I started year 7.

At first, I would never dream of bringing my Nokia brick to school. But as I got older, it found its way into my school blazer more often.

I checked my social media at lunchtime and snuck to the toilet to text a friend at another school.

Phones were banned in my school - but the rule wasn’t properly enforced.

It's now 15 years later and the problem persists. One teacher tells me that they spotted a student using their phone under the desk last week - worryingly using ChatGPT to cheat in an exam.

That’s why the government is right to tackle this problem. Today’s announcement from Education Secretary Gillian Keegan promises a ‘crackdown’ on mobile phones, to ‘minimise disruption and improve behaviour in classrooms’.

I suspect that most people agree in principle. Teachers are fed up with having to police this problem, parents worry about their child’s screen time and even the United Nations has called for smartphones to be banned in schools.

Ofcom estimates that 97% of over-12s have their own phone. Children of this age need one - it’s got their train tickets and bank cards on it. Teens need to be able to contact their parents.

It’s too late to re-design the smartphone to make it more teen-friendly, but we’ve still got time to solve the problem in schools.

The Association of School and College Leaders has responded to the government announcement by calling it a ‘non-policy for a non-problem’. Yes, the policy needs to be improved, but it’s not fair to call it a non-problem.

There’s many reasons that an enforced ban is required - screens are distracting, teenage minds are obsessed with TikTok and cyberbullying remains a problem.

The government’s policy comes with a £10 million investment in ‘Behaviour Hubs’, which will only support 700 schools. There’s over 24,000 schools in the England, 3,000 of which are secondary. This money won’t touch the sides.

A focus on behaviour is needed, but what about the infrastructure needed to enforce a phone ban?

If a ban is to work, you can’t just ask 1,000 students to hand in their phone to the school receptionist. You need a high-level mobile phone locker, which can only be unlocked by teachers. These don’t come cheap.

We live in a 24/7 online world now - spending hours on our smartphones every day. Much like in office jobs, students are given schoolwork to complete on Microsoft Teams, which they access through their devices.

Phones are used by almost every school child, something which rocketed during the pandemic. In this post-Covid world, it just feels impossible to put the genie back in the bottle.

Gillian Keegan was asked by Nick Ferrari on LBC this month to rate the government using a one-word Ofsted rating. She responded by saying ‘good’, noticeably not ‘outstanding’.

I’d tell the Education Secretary that this policy to ban smartphones in schools is well-meaning, but it ‘requires improvement’.

________

LBC Views provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest. The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position. To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Nat West Group 'Offer for Sale' – This is no 'Tell Sid' operation – Also 'Auf Wiedersehen' Tui Travel – Am I bothered? No!

Nat West Group 'Offer for Sale' – Also 'Auf Wiedersehen' Tui Travel – Am I bothered? No!

1 hour ago

Abuse of top female police officer shines light on toxic culture facing women in force, writes Fraser Knight

Vile and misogynistic abuse of top female police officer shines light on toxic culture facing women

23 hours ago

Alexei Navalny

Alexei Navalny: UK must do everything in its power to prevent other political prisoners from facing same fate

2 days ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Ben Wallace

Ben Wallace steps down: Former Defence Secretary's best LBC moments

5 months ago

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

Ages ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

Ages ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Alexei Navalny's mother has been barred from seeing her son's body,

Alexei Navalny's mother barred from seeing son's body in Arctic morgue with cause of Putin critic's death still unknown
Gillian Keegan said assisted dying needs to be debated again in Parliament

It's time for another debate on assisted dying, says Gillian Keegan amid Dame Esther Rantzen campaign
Kevin McNally has been arrested

Pirates of the Caribbean star Kevin McNally 'arrested for domestic violence' as wife Phyllis Logan denies knowledge
Dsadjad

Education secretary defends banning mobile phones from school while MPs seen scrolling in Parliament
Israel is set to move troops into Rafah on March 10

Israel sets date for attack on Rafah, where 1.5 million Palestinians shelter from war, as it rejects two-state solution
Esther Rantzen has revealed her plans for final moments as she pushes for assisted dying law change

Champagne and caviar: Esther Rantzen reveals plans for final moments as she pushes for assisted dying law change
Darrian Williams

Two teenagers charged with murder after 16-year-old stabbed to death by masked attackers in Bristol
The boy went in the river on Sunday

Toddler 'was with family' when he fell into river as police search set to resume after being called off overnight
The Business Secretary has hit out at a former Post Office boss who said he was told to stall compensation for victims of the Horizon scandal ahead of the next general election.

Badenoch accuses former Post Office boss of lying about 'stalling Horizon scandal payments' claims
Alexei Navalny's wife Yulia Navalnaya has shared a photo with her opposition leader husband after it was announced he had died in prison on Friday.

Alexei Navalny's wife shares goodbye photo as Yulia Navalnaya blames Putin after husband died in prison