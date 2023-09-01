Brits endure headache after headache amid transport failure, decrepit schools, poisoned water and doctors strikes

By Nick Ferrari

Just pause and think of the state of this country...

If you managed to get away on holiday, you then endured possibly days of hell trying to get back, because our national air traffic service crashed to the ground.

Talking to things crashing to the ground.

You could be sending your children back to school or indeed, you could be working in a school where the ceiling could come crashing in at any moment - 104 schools in this country, something the government has known about for a number of years.

If you do sustain injury, it is to be fervently hoped you don't need hospital treatment on dates later today, or indeed in October, when junior doctors and consultants will combine to take industrial action.

And of course, you needed to get to a hospital in a hurry you also wouldn't want to do it on a rail strike day when all our roads have clogged up.

And then if you get on a smart motorway on the wrong day, there's every likelihood if you break down, that you're putting your life on the line.

So do you like me sometimes feel you want to go back to the days of Network?

I want you to get up right now, sit up, go to your windows, open them and stick your head out and yell - 'I'm as mad as hell and I'm not going to take this anymore!'

Things have got to change.

But first, you've gotta get mad!...

You've got to say, 'I'm as mad as hell, and I'm not going to take this anymore!' - Peter Finch - Network

Well, I'd love to do it. But what effect would it have? Oh, and I haven't even mentioned the poisoned water we have...

That quote was from Peter Finch. He got an Oscar for his role as Howard Beale in the film Network.

If you've never seen that film, and let's face it, you can't go anywhere today because transport is ground to a halt due to the rail strike.

There's no point doing that, you're probably nervous about sending your children back to school, just watch Network, it will lift the mood.