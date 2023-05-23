'I don't think they are big names in their own households'? The Tories hoping to unseat Sadiq Khan in London

23 May 2023, 09:48

Samuel Kasumu and Paul Scully among the Tories hoping to become London Mayor
Samuel Kasumu and Paul Scully among the Tories hoping to become London Mayor. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

This week marked an extremely significant affair in the political calendar, yet you’d be forgiven for completely missing it.

Buried amongst the fallout from disastrous local election results, the Conservatives have begun choosing their candidate for the London Mayoralty.

Is it that time already? Despite the last Mayoral election taking place just two years ago (it was delayed due to Coronavirus), the election for City Hall is now just a year away and the race has well and truly started with the incumbent Sadiq Khan hoping for a historic third term in office.

Khan, 52, has already defeated Conservative Zac (now Lord) Goldsmith, and more recently Shaun Bailey – but there is a quiet confidence among the London Conservatives that despite a gloomy national picture, the party can capitalise on what they label “disastrous” policies. Notably regarding the Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez) expansion, and Low Traffic Neighbourhoods (LTNs). One of the candidates tells me Mr Khan has “bitten off more than he can chew”.

Hoping to capitalise on any discontent with the incumbent are ten hopefuls, who believe they can turn London blue for the first time since Boris Johnson was at the Capital’s helm. From a sitting government Minister, a Welsh Senedd member, to a former royal aide and former Downing Street adviser the Tories have a plethora of keen, yet largely unknown, candidates.

Most notable is Paul Scully, the Minister for London (as well as Technology), who sits as a London MP in Sutton and Cheam and is furious about Ulez expansion. In fact, they are all virtually promising the same thing… to scrap expansion (scheduled for August 29) on their first day in office.

Elsewhere, Samuel Kasumu – a former race adviser to Boris Johnson – has high profile backers in Priti Patel, Grant Shapps, and Susan Hall – who used to lead the Conservatives on the London Assembly.

Indeed nine candidates have declared so far, and I’m told there is one more “charismatic” character – with a former Cabinet Minister endorsing them – who wants to be the candidate.

A wide pool of candidates, but there is one glaring issue… as one senior Conservative put it to me “I don’t even think they are big names in their own household”.

Scathing, but they add “I don’t mean that out of disrespect, but, like Khan or loathe him, people know him. I’ve worked within the London scene for many years, and I have to confess I’ve never heard of some of these names”.

A former London Conservative MP tells me that the problem is… Boris. “They’re all trying to be Boris, not Mayor of London. They’re obsessed with the prospect of a cult following.. but none of them have the star power”.

The 10 candidates who have put themselves forward will now seek to make the ‘longlist’, before they are narrowed down to a shortlist of two or three, with the winner announced on July 19. Following that will be 10 gruelling months of campaigning seeking to unseat Khan.

The Tories will, in many ways fairly, point to the diversity of their shortlist, but the likely victor will be Mr Scully. It is extremely rare for someone who isn’t, or hasn’t been, an MP to get the job as candidate for either of the two main parties (Shaun Bailey last time out being the exception).

Rumours of a celebrity candidate surface every election cycle, take Judge Rob Rinder and businesswoman Karren Brady. In reality, this never materialises.

There is a genuine belief that whilst the Conservatives undeniably face significant challenges nationally, when it comes to London - often referred to as a ‘Red city’ - the Tories can genuinely win. And Sadiq Khan can be banished back to Westminster.

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Rishi Sunak will look 'extremely weak' if he doesn't sack Suella Braverman, says ex govt adviser

Rishi Sunak will look 'extremely weak' if he doesn't sack Suella Braverman, says ex-govt adviser

2 hours ago

Lisa Nandy and Nick Ferrari

'It's a source of embarrassment': Nick Ferrari challenges Labour's Lisa Nandy on Rachel Reeves' luxury flight

2 hours ago

Immigration U-Turn

Shelagh Fogarty urges for immigration rhetoric U-turn from 'unhealthy and unacceptable' path

14 hours ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

4 months ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

4 months ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

4 months ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

'People in power don't act with integrity': Ed Davey denounces Suella Braverman amid speeding row

'People in power don't act with integrity': Ed Davey denounces Suella Braverman over speeding row
Prince Harry has lost his bid to challenge the Home Office

Prince Harry loses High Court battle with Home Office over paying for police protection

Casey Rivera died after being hit by a car in the US

Tributes paid after dad run down and killed while helping baby ducks off busy road

Tower Bridge and Blackfriars Bridge were temporarily closed on Tuesday morning

Furious builder tackled and handcuffed by police after he tries to shove Just Stop Oil protestors off the road
Joshua Sutcliffe, 33, was deemed to have failed to treat a pupil with “dignity and respect” according to the findings of the Teaching Regulation Authority (TRA) .

Christian teacher who 'misgendered' trans pupil banned from profession - but defiantly vows to appeal decision
The controversial new bus 'shelter' in LA

LA’s $10,000 ‘light and shade’ bus shelter that 'provides almost no light nor shade' sparks ridicule
Thug serving life sentence for the murder of schoolboy Jimmy Mizen freed from jail after just 14 years

Thug serving life sentence for the murder of schoolboy Jimmy Mizen freed from jail after just 14 years
Madeleine McCann cops are searching an Algarve reservoir said to have been visited by Cristian Brueckner

Search for Maddie: Divers trawl remote Portuguese reservoir described by prime suspect as 'little paradise'
Ben Kentish

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 22/05 | Watch Again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 22/05 | Watch Again