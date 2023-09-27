Exclusive

Restaurants with no customers and threats of a council tax strike as bin men walk out in Tower Hamlets

27 September 2023, 08:48 | Updated: 27 September 2023, 08:58

LBC Reporter's day out looking into bin strikes in Tower Hamlets

Henry Riley

By Henry Riley

It’s difficult to comprehend quite how filthy, smelly and downright unpleasant parts of Tower Hamlets are as a result of the bin strike.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It is undoubtedly welcome news that a settlement has been reached between Unite members and Tower Hamlets Borough Council – because otherwise, from what I saw, it was a borough close to breaking point.

Take the iconic Brick Lane. Home to some of the best Bangladeshi food in the UK, with wonderful street art – and parts of it had turned into a dump.

It’s been well over a week by this point since residents and businesses last had their rubbish and recycling collected, and people are furious.

One man, who was frantically picking up litter with a bin bag outside his restaurant, told me, "We’ve had no customers. They don’t walk down here at the moment because of the smell. It’s having a terrible impact on our businesses."

It’s impossible not to feel completely dismayed for him. When I spoke with him, he had no idea when this would end – he was worried it would carry on – but even worse, the damage had already been done.

He questioned whether the stalemate had tarnished the reputation of Brick Lane indefinitely, saying people were put off by seeing "mice and rats in broad daylight."

Piles of uncollected rubbish seen on the pavements near Brick Lane.
Piles of uncollected rubbish seen on the pavements near Brick Lane. Picture: Alamy
Growing piles of garbage line the streets in the London borough of Tower Hamlets after waste collectors went on strike
Growing piles of garbage line the streets in the London borough of Tower Hamlets after waste collectors went on strike. Picture: LBC

As I’m speaking with him, he’s still continuing to bag up rotten food, deteriorated packaging and is braving the smell which, by this point, is making it almost impossible to breathe.

There’s food which has been there for well over a week, to the point where I thought an old banana skin was actually a rat – it is disgusting.

Meanwhile, another restaurant owner walks over, desperate to share his thoughts. He has a parking-space worth of rubbish directly outside his store.

He, again, is near breaking point. "It’s very bad. Customers are not coming inside. It’s very difficult for us, it’s terrible for business. It can’t carry on."

We are then further interrupted by a furious resident, "None of us should pay council tax," he shouted. "I think we should all stop paying, and then see how quickly this situation gets resolved." While another shop owner tells me it is the fault of the "f****** Tories and the f****** corrupt government."

Growing piles of garbage line the streets in the London borough of Tower Hamlets as waste collectors continue their strike
Growing piles of garbage line the streets in the London borough of Tower Hamlets after waste collectors went on strike. Picture: Alamy

And it is an issue not merely consigned to one street. Throughout the borough you are met with piles of rubbish outside shops, houses, and blocks of flats. One of which is over 7ft tall, leaving residents not only angry, but emotional.

Strangely, though, the picture outside Tower Hamlets Town Hall was a remarkably different picture, with empty bins and virtually no waste.

It is welcome that a settlement has been agreed, and it will alleviate some of the concerns which residents and businesses have.

The rubbish may well be collected, but has the damage already been done?

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Susan Hall’s alarming views on women’s rights make her unfit to be London Mayor, writes Angela Rayner

Susan Hall’s alarming views on women’s rights make her unfit to be London Mayor, writes Angela Rayner

3 hours ago

James O'Brien

James O'Brien ridicules those prioritising Labour's private school VAT plans over the cost of living crisis

19 hours ago

Governments and political parties that are split cause irrevocable damage to the economy, writes David Buik

Governments and political parties that are split cause irrevocable damage to the economy, writes David Buik

1 day ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Ben Wallace

Ben Wallace steps down: Former Defence Secretary's best LBC moments

26 days ago

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

8 months ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

8 months ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

In a move that's already dividing opinion, sauce connoisseur Heinz is set to launch a tomato ketchup-inspired pasta sauce.

An insult to Italy? Heinz launches tomato ketchup pasta sauce - and it's already dividing opinion
A drug user in Scotland prepares their next fix

'We need to do something different': UK to get first legal drug injecting room

Rebecca was speaking to LBC about the 'heartbreaking' decision she and her partner made

'The hardest decision I've ever made': Devastated mother aborted her baby due to 'impossible' childcare costs
The paralysed man was dragged out of his car by US police

Shocking moment paralysed black man is hauled out of car without his wheelchair by US police
Stavius Gordon lost a toe in the incident

Moment disqualified motorcyclist flips off bike as it explodes in fireball, after crash on residential street
Jocelyn D’Arcy was suspended from Rugby School in Warwickshire,

Teacher at Rugby School suspended after ‘engaging in sexual banter with female student’

Suella Braverman warned that a failure to control migration poses an "existential challenge" to the West.

UN slaps down Suella Braverman after Home Secretary says uncontrolled migration is ‘existential challenge’ to the West
Silvia Macias protecting her son from the bear

Heart-stopping moment black bear gatecrashes picnic as mother shields terrified son's face

COVID-19 lockdowns damaged children 'preventably'

Lockdown harm to children was preventable and had 'long-lasting and era-defining impacts', ministers told
Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/09 | Watch Again