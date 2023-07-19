The saga of Private Travis King who ran into North Korea is another foreign policy headache for Biden

19 July 2023, 06:35

President Joe Biden is facing yet another foreign policy headache
President Joe Biden is facing yet another foreign policy headache. Picture: Getty
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

The job of the US President can't be an easy one at the best of times, and for Joe Biden, it just got that little bit more difficult.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

He's lost one of his soldiers, and worse, the soldier is in North Korea after running across the border while shouting "ha-ha-ha"...

Biden's latest foreign policy problem comes in the form of Private Second Class Travis King.

Now, an army Private, let alone a second-class one, might normally be below the notice of a President more used to dealing with Generals and Admirals, but the Commander in Chief's day is certainly going to be filled with Pvt King, and it has the potential to turn into an international crisis for the Biden administration.

Just two days ago, the US angered North Korea by parking a nuclear missile submarine in the South Korean port of Busan for the first time since the 1980s - a visible demonstration of US military strength that has drawn the ire of Kim Jong Un.

Then yesterday, it emerged the Army Private had run across the demilitarized zone and entered North Korea while on a tour.

A woman who said she was part of the tour group described being at the last stop when she heard a loud "HA-HA-HA" and saw the man, who'd been with the group all day, run "between two of the buildings and over to the other side."

King is the first American to be held in North Korea in nearly five years, a diplomatic emergency during an already fraught stretch of relations between Pyongyang and Washington.

The soldier "willfully and without authorization" crossed the military demarcation line during a tour, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters at the Pentagon.

The Army identified the soldier as Private 2nd Class Travis T. King, a cavalry scout who enlisted in January 2021. King was visiting the Joint Security Area that separates North and South Korea while on an "orientation tour," Army Col. Isaac Taylor, a spokesman for U.S. forces in South Korea, said in a statement.

The detention of King, the first American to be held in North Korea in nearly five years, is a diplomatic emergency during an already fraught stretch of relations between Pyongyang and Washington.

Although King's purpose for entering North Korea remains uncertain, his mere presence provides the North and its leader, Kim Jong Un, with an additional bargaining chip in their dealings with the US.

In the event that the soldier is being held against his will, President Biden may encounter mounting pressure to secure his release.

Plus, the North Koreans will undoubtedly exploit his presence within their borders as a powerful propaganda tool.

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Are we seeing a revival of Tony Blair's New Labour?

12 hours ago

Burnham and Marr

Mayor Andy Burnham urges Labour to prioritise 'relieving child poverty' when 'resources allow'

13 hours ago

Ex-cop claims white police officers were 'encouraged' to be 'scared of black men'

Ex-cop claims police forces are 'encouraged' to be 'scared of black men'

14 hours ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

6 months ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

6 months ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

6 months ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue announced on 7 July that Nicci Marzec would be taking over as interim boss.

Fire chief with no experience steps down after just ten days over 'friendship' with commissioner who gave her job
Breaking News

Inflation rate falls to 7.9% in bigger than expected drop, new figures show

The Met has settled with Daniel Morgan's relative over failures in investigating his killing

Met commissioner apologises to Daniel Morgan's family over 'cycle of corruption' and failures investigating his murder
Shaddock has finally made it back to land

Australian castaway says he 'chewed sushi' to survive for months adrift at sea and admits 'I didn’t think I’d make it'
Trump says he expects indictment

Trump 'expecting indictment' after receiving letter saying he is a target in US 2020 election probe
Wildfires have taken over Europe as a heatwave sweeps the continent

'We are living in a nightmare': Wildfires rage across Europe as continent braces for hottest day ever
The first British passports bearing the title "His Majesty" are being rolled out this week.

'A new era in history': First British passports issued in King Charles' name

Carla Foster will be released from prison

Calls for urgent reform of 'outdated' abortion laws, as mother who ended pregnancy after legal limit to be freed
cross question

Cross Question with Iain Dale18/07 | Watch again

andrew marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/07 | Watch again