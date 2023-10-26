By debating the meaning of the word jihad has the Met shown it has lost the plot, writes Stephen Rigley

By debating the meaning of the word jihad has the Met shown it has lost the plot, writes Stephen Rigley.

By StephenRigley

Apparently the Met are investigating...

Well, let's hope they are actually investigating something because it certainly hasn't been a golden week for London's boys and girls in blue.

And considering the horrific and appalling scenes we have witnessed across the capital's streets there must be some very serious crimes needing the police's undivided attention.

Let's start with the appalling scenes in Leicester Square.

Why any human being would actually want to tear down desperate posters calling for help to find kidnapped Israeli children snatched from their families is beyond me but what is the Met's response to this 'hate crime'.

'No offence has been committed'

This follows on from Saturday where the Met failed to arrest anyone chanting 'Jiihad' during a demonstration by the Hizb ut-Tahrir Islamist group.

And why was this?

The Met pointed out, the word, although sometimes associated with terrorism, has "a number of meanings", which include struggle or effort but also holy war.

Just for context Hizb ut-Tahrir which both Tony Blair and David Cameron tried to ban when they were in Downing Street, has previously called to “wipe out that Zionist entity” and referred to “the monstrous Jews”.

Commissioner 'Off the' Mark Rowley responded by saying it wasn't his job to enforce "taste and decency."

Commissioner. This was a call for jihad on the streets of London. It is a bit more than 'taste and decency'

Pondering the nuances of the meaning of the word jihad, even as it is being chanted by an extreme Islamist group on the streets of London, would be fit for the most brilliant satire.

Just Stop Oil has made an unwelcome return to the capital by spraying paint over the much-loved Grade I Wellington Arch.

And how did the police respond to this attack on a 200-year-old war memorial that has stood proudly since the Napoleonic Wars.

Three people were arrested.

You just know that won't stop them and they will be back causing trouble on London's streets within days.

Last month, policing minister Chris Philp sparked ridicule when he called on the public to carry out citizen's arrests to tackle the soaring number of thefts from shops.

Yet, what happened in Streatham when a team of private detectives (who have been employed by frustrated local business owners because the police never come to their calls) found a female shoplifter with 96 previous convictions who had failed to turn up to court.

Officers were 'too busy' to arrest her.

What exactly are the boys in the blue in our capital city up to?

Earlier this week, LBC revealed that two serving Met officers are still in their jobs despite using sex workers.

Obviously, not every police officer is using sex workers but as Barack Obama famously put it: 'Understand, our police officers put their lives on the line for us every single day. They've got a tough job to do to maintain public safety and hold accountable those who break the law.'

Are they really doing that at the moment?

The Met has had a bad week.

If it seriously thinks it has handled crime properly then it has lost the plot