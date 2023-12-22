When will public transport in this country stop being an absolute joke? Writes Kieran Kelly

22 December 2023, 11:37

When will public transport in this country stop being an absolute joke? Writes Kieran Kelly
When will public transport in this country stop being an absolute joke? Writes Kieran Kelly. Picture: LBC/Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Last week, as I drove back from London to my family in sunny Birmingham, I felt a slight sense of guilt.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

“I should be getting the train really, shouldn’t I?” I thought to myself as I burned rubber on the M25.

After all, it’s cheaper, quicker and more reliable, right?

At least, it should be.

Instead what Brits are left with is a semi-functioning, lacklustre, and expensive transport system that regularly causes more issues than it’s worth.

Even as someone whose car doesn’t pass the ULEZ, costing me £12.50 every time I leave/re-enter London (plus diesel costs), I have so much more faith in my red seat Ibiza getting me from A to B than the Euston to International.

It’s not like my lack of confidence is unfounded either.

Two weeks ago, hundreds of passengers were stuck on the Elizabeth line without power or the ability to get off, due to overhead cable failures.

And yesterday, on what promised to be one of the busiest travel days of the year as Londoners headed off home for Christmas, hundreds of passengers were left stranded in Euston, unable to leave for the north due to, once again, signal failures.

These two examples are just from the last two weeks, but there countless others have happened throughout the year.

But we didn’t need HS2, did we?

It begs the question, when will public transport in this country stop being an absolute joke?

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

A new e-bike or e-scooter for Christmas? Make sure you #ChargeSafe, writes Assistant Commissioner Charlie Pugsley

A new e-bike or e-scooter for Christmas? Make sure you #ChargeSafe, writes Assistant Commissioner Charlie Pugsley

1 hour ago

Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos

4 hours ago

Op FORTITUDE is transforming lives of homeless veterans this Christmas and beyond, writes Johnny Mercer

Op FORTITUDE is transforming lives of homeless veterans this Christmas and beyond, writes Johnny Mercer

1 day ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Ben Wallace

Ben Wallace steps down: Former Defence Secretary's best LBC moments

3 months ago

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

11 months ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

11 months ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

David Kozak killed 14 people

Prague bodycam footage shows armed police storm building to take down shooter who gunned down 14
Queen Elizabeth died last September

Queen's family persuaded her to spend final days at Balmoral, despite monarch's fears dying there was 'more difficult'
Regulated rail fares are set to rise by 4.9%.

More misery for commuters as rail fares to rise by almost 5% next year

Kozak may have killed a baby and man before massacre

Czech gunman David Kozak found with 'piles of ammunition' in his sniper's nest after police stormed university
Kozak may have killed a baby and man before massacre

Czech gunman David Kozak 'linked to murder of baby and father' days before Prague massacre that killed 14
File photo of an XL Bully

Owner of XL Bully who mauled him while he was having sex to appeal ruling that dog should be put down
Tube strikes have been announced for the new year.

Travel mayhem for Londoners in new year as Underground staff announce strike dates in walkout over pay
Alex Batty said he didn't walk through the Pyrenees

Alex Batty reveals he made up four day mountain trek to throw police off the scent of his mother and grandfather
James Cleverly has repeatedly refused to say whether migrant flights to Rwanda will take off before the next general election

Talks with airlines to take migrants to Rwanda have not started, James Cleverly admits

Alex Batty returned to the UK last week

'I love her, she’s just not a great mum': Alex Batty reveals he 'fled' spiritual community after blazing row with mother