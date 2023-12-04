Can Sir Keir's Maggie gamble actually pay off and see him crowned 'King of the North'

4 December 2023, 11:12

Can Sir Keir's Maggie gamble actually pay off and see him crowned 'King of the North'
Can Sir Keir's Maggie gamble actually pay off and see him crowned 'King of the North'. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By StephenRigley

It 2023 not 1983 and Margaret Thatcher has been dead for 10 years, so as we hurtle headfirst into an election year should her legacy still matter.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

But Keir Starmer has taken a huge political gamble in invoking her legacy and praising her for 'unlocking Britain's entrepreneurial spirit'.

Is she still 'Mrs Thatcher, milk snatcher' responsible for the poll tax and Britain's industrial decline?

Or is she now simply the 'Iron Lady'? She was victorious in the Falkland Islands and at the ballot box, secured a rebate from Europe long before the never-ending grief of Brexit, turned the City of London into a world financial leader and unlocked the dream of homeownership for millions.

To win next year's election Sir Keir knows he needs to become 'King of the North'. The Red Wall needs to be smashed, Labour voters need to return to the fold accompanied by disaffected Tories.

The Tories are weak and by conjuring up the legacy of Thatcher he could ensure Labour claims the crown as the party of 'aspiration' and in the process destroy the Conservative's reputation on immigration.

After all many Red Wall voters turned blue in 2019 due to that one issue.

And what better way is there to move on from the Jeremy Corbyn years than praise the hard-left's 'Public Enemy Number One'

It is not that long ago that then Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell was forced to apologise after joking that he would like to go back in time to assassinate Thatcher.

But will Sir Keir's Maggie-love wash in the Red Wall seats of Yorkshire, Lancashire and the industrial heartlands where her legacy is most toxic?

It has certainly upset members of his own party.

Ian Byrne, the Labour MP for Liverpool West Derby, posted on X: "Inequality, hunger, destitution & misery. That's the real legacy left by Thatcher."

The pit heads, docklands and foundries that used to provide mass employment and dominate the skyline of northern England, Scotland and Wales are no more.

Many of these communities have failed to rebuild and are a shadow of their former selves. The sight of boarded-up factories and shops is commonplace.

And for many Sir Keir is a 'London leftie lawyer' who hasn't appealed to the North in the way Boris Johnson or Tony Blair did.

Can he do it?

There is no doubting his ambition but let's not forget the shadow cabinet has failed to condemn the public sector strikes and Starmer tax raid on private schools will not appeal to the middle classes.

It's a big gamble but the prize of becoming 'King of the North' is too big too ignore.

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

1 day ago

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

2 days ago

Police powers are minimising the effectiveness of protests - with groups like Just Stop Oil now being arrested within just 10 seconds.

Police powers are minimising the effectiveness of protests with eco-groups arrested within seconds

3 days ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Ben Wallace

Ben Wallace steps down: Former Defence Secretary's best LBC moments

3 months ago

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

11 months ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

11 months ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

King Charles (l) flies back from Cop 28 for crunch talks about Harry and Meghan (top r) following the row over the Dutch translation of Omid Scobie's book (bottom r)

Charles takes charge: King flies back from Cop 28 for crunch talks with William about Harry and Meghan
The 'garden ornament' was actually a live bomb

'We used to play hoopla with it': Couple shocked as 'garden ornament' found packed with explosives
2023's word of the year has been picked - it's rizz

'Rizz' crowned word of the year - but what does it mean?

Andrew is still attending private royal events

Prince Andrew will keep getting invited to private royal events - but he is not in line for any 'pardon'
USS Carney intercepted multiple drones.

British-owned ship hit by missile in the Red Sea as part of assault by Iranian-backed rebels
Fire destroyed part of the carriage

Fire destroys Tube carriage with 'flaming bag melting into floor' as detectives begin arson probe
Large parts of the UK are under a weather alert for snow today

Brits braced for 250-mile wall of snow as weather alerts issued and drivers told to take extra care on ‘ice rink Monday’
Rail bosses gathered for a Christmas lunch ahead of this week's strikes

'They're laughing in our faces': Fury as rail union bosses have Christmas lunch with Labour MPs ahead of week of strikes
Mr Scobie's book has caused a storm

Omid Scobie's agent 'sent Dutch translators manuscript containing royals' names' in Archie race row
Boris Johnson asked the security services to consider military options for getting vaccines out of the EU

Boris Johnson 'asked spies to look into raiding Dutch Covid vaccine plant after EU blocked export'