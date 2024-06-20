General Election Blackley and Middleton South | Full list of candidates

The candidates for the upcoming General Election in Blackley and Middleton South have been announced.

The deadline for General Election candidates to be confirmed was Friday, June 7.

The list of candidates confirmed as standing so far are:

Iftikhar Ahmed (Conservative and Unionist Party)

Alison Devine (Reform UK)

Iain Donaldson (Liberal Democrats)

Dylan Lewis-Creser (Green Party)

Graham Stringer (Labour Party)

Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.