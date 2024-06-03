Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
General Election Brighton Pavilion | Full list of candidates
3 June 2024, 12:28
The candidates for the upcoming General Election in Brighton Pavilion have been announced.
The deadline for General Election candidates to be confirmed is Friday, June 7.
The list of candidates confirmed as standing so far are:
- Siân Berry (Green Party)
- Carl Buckfield (Social Democratic Party)
- Tom Gray (Labour Party)
- Ashley Charles Joe Scott Ridley (Liberal Democrats)