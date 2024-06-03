General Election Brighton Pavilion | Full list of candidates

UK polling station. Picture: Alamy

By LBC

The candidates for the upcoming General Election in Brighton Pavilion have been announced.

The deadline for General Election candidates to be confirmed is Friday, June 7.

The list of candidates confirmed as standing so far are:

Siân Berry (Green Party)

Carl Buckfield (Social Democratic Party)

Tom Gray (Labour Party)

Ashley Charles Joe Scott Ridley (Liberal Democrats)

Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.