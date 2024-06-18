Tonight with Andrew Marr 6pm - 7pm
General Election East Ham | Full list of candidates
18 June 2024, 17:00
The candidates for the upcoming General Election in East Ham have been announced.
The deadline for General Election candidates to be confirmed is Friday, June 7.
The list of candidates confirmed as standing so far are:
- Hillary Victoria Briffa (Liberal Democrats)
- Maria Higson (Conservative and Unionist Party)
- Tahir Mirza (Independent)
- Daniel Charles Oxley (Reform UK)
- Rosie Pearce (Green Party)
- Sathish Mohan Ramadoss (Independent)
- Anand Kumar Sundar (Independent)
- Stephen Timms (Labour Party)