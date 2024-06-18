General Election East Ham | Full list of candidates

18 June 2024, 17:00

UK polling station
Picture: Alamy

By Danielle De Wolfe

The candidates for the upcoming General Election in East Ham have been announced.

The deadline for General Election candidates to be confirmed is Friday, June 7.

The list of candidates confirmed as standing so far are:

  • Hillary Victoria Briffa (Liberal Democrats)
  • Maria Higson (Conservative and Unionist Party)
  • Tahir Mirza (Independent)
  • Daniel Charles Oxley (Reform UK)
  • Rosie Pearce (Green Party)
  • Sathish Mohan Ramadoss (Independent)
  • Anand Kumar Sundar (Independent)
  • Stephen Timms (Labour Party)

Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.

