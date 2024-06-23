General Election Holborn and St Pancras | Full list of candidates

23 June 2024, 16:36

UK polling station
UK polling station. Picture: Alamy
Yaman Mohammed

By Yaman Mohammed

The candidates for the upcoming General Election in Holborn and St Pancras have been announced.

The deadline for General Election candidates to be confirmed is Friday, June 7.

The list of candidates confirmed as standing so far are:

  • Nick the Incredible Flying Brick (The Official Monster Raving Loony Party)
  • Charlie Clinton (Liberal Democrats)
  • Andrew Feinstein (Independent)
  • Wais Islam (Independent)
  • Senthil Kumar (Independent)
  • Mehreen Malik (Conservative and Unionist Party)
  • John Poynton (UK Independence Party)
  • Dave Roberts (Reform UK)
  • Tom Scripps (Socialist Equality Party)
  • Bobby 'Elmo' Smith (Independent)
  • David Robert Stansell (Green Party)
  • Keir Starmer (Labour Party)

Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.

