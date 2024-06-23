Carol Vorderman 3pm - 6pm
General Election Leicester South | Full list of candidates
23 June 2024, 15:59
The candidates for the upcoming General Election in Leicester South have been announced.
The deadline for General Election candidates to be confirmed is Friday, June 7.
The list of candidates confirmed as standing so far are:
- Shockat Adam (Independent)
- Ezechiel Adlore (The Official Monster Raving Loony Party)
- Osman Ghani Admani (Independent)
- Jon Ashworth (Labour)
- Ann Green (Communist Party of Britain)
- Craig Harwood (Reform UK)
- Gerri Hickton (Conservative and Unionist Party)
- Sharmen Rahman (Reform UK)
- Carol Weaver (Liberal Democrat)