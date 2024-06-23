General Election Leicester South | Full list of candidates

UK polling station. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The candidates for the upcoming General Election in Leicester South have been announced.

The deadline for General Election candidates to be confirmed is Friday, June 7.

The list of candidates confirmed as standing so far are:

Shockat Adam (Independent)

Ezechiel Adlore (The Official Monster Raving Loony Party)

Osman Ghani Admani (Independent)

Jon Ashworth (Labour)

Ann Green (Communist Party of Britain)

Craig Harwood (Reform UK)

Gerri Hickton (Conservative and Unionist Party)

Sharmen Rahman (Reform UK)

Carol Weaver (Liberal Democrat)

Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.