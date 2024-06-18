General Election Oxford East | Full list of candidates

UK polling station. Picture: Alamy

By William Tyrrell

The candidates for the upcoming General Election in Oxford East have been announced.

The deadline for General Election candidates to be confirmed is Friday, June 7.

The list of candidates confirmed as standing so far are:

Benjamin Adams (Social Democratic Party)

Amir Steve Ali (Independent)

Louise Brown (Conservative Party)

Sushila Hall (Green Party)

Anneliese Dodds (Labour Party)

Brandon Luke French (Workers Revolutionary Party)

David Heywood (Independent Oxford Alliance)

Theo Jupp (Liberal Democrats)

Katherine Mary Longthorp (Party Of Women)

Zaid Marham (Workers Party of Britain)

Jabu Nala-Hartley (Independent)

Andrew Smith (Rejoin EU)

Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.