General Election | Plymouth Moor View constituency | Full list of candidates

By Madeleine Wilson

The candidates for the upcoming General Election in Plymouth Moor View constituency have been announced.

The deadline for General Election candidates to be confirmed is Friday, June 7.

The list of candidates confirmed as standing so far are:

Shaun Hooper

Sarah Martin

Johnny Mercer

Georgia Nelson

Fred Thomas

Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.