General Election | Plymouth Moor View constituency | Full list of candidates
6 June 2024, 17:57
The candidates for the upcoming General Election in Plymouth Moor View constituency have been announced.
The deadline for General Election candidates to be confirmed is Friday, June 7.
The list of candidates confirmed as standing so far are:
- Shaun Hooper
- Sarah Martin
- Johnny Mercer
- Georgia Nelson
- Fred Thomas
Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.
