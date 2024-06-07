General Election Sevenoaks constituency | Full list of candidates

UK polling station. Picture: Alamy

By Georgina Greer

The candidates for the upcoming General Election in Sevenoaks constituency have been announced.

The deadline for General Election candidates to be confirmed is Friday, June 7.

The list of candidates confirmed as standing so far are:

Adam Hibbert

Elwyn Lloyd Jones

Laura Marie Manston

James Milmine

Denise Roseanne Scott-McDonald

Richard Giles Streatfeild

Laura Trott

Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.