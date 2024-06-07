Nick Abbot 10pm - 1am
General Election Sevenoaks constituency | Full list of candidates
7 June 2024, 21:52
The candidates for the upcoming General Election in Sevenoaks constituency have been announced.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
The deadline for General Election candidates to be confirmed is Friday, June 7.
The list of candidates confirmed as standing so far are:
- Adam Hibbert
- Elwyn Lloyd Jones
- Laura Marie Manston
- James Milmine
- Denise Roseanne Scott-McDonald
- Richard Giles Streatfeild
- Laura Trott
Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.
- Everything you need to know about the General Election: How to vote, how to register and how to find your MP
- Follow the latest developments on the LBC General Election live blog