Live: Harris and Trump make final pitch to voters before US election
4 November 2024, 12:41
Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are on the campaign trail making their last pitch to voters before Tuesday's presidential election.
Follow our live blog for the latest updates and analysis as we head into election day.
You can also join Shelagh Fogarty, Jon Sopel, and our teams across the US for comprehensive election updates and analysis through the night on America Decides. Watch live on Global Player from 10pm on Tuesday.
Kamala Harris moves key rally over Secret Service safety concerns as White House race enters final 24 hours
Kamala Harris has been forced to move the location of a key rally after safety concerns were flagged by the Secret Service.
The event, which was set to take place at Point State Park, Pittsburgh, on Monday, will now instead be held at the Heinz History Center.
It comes as security services flagged the location as "unsafe" according to reports, with the rally set to kick off at 5pm EST.
Harris and Trump start the morning on X
Harris posted, "I love this country with all my heart", while Trump told voters
"be sure to get out and vote."
Henry Riley speaks to voters in Pennsylvania
LBC Reporter Henry Riley visited Philadelphia yesterday to speak with voters and got the chance to take some pictures of some signs around the city.
The signs seem to be intended to increase voter turnout for Harris in the city with one reading "we won't go back".
He also spoke to young voters at the University of Pennsylvania.
More on swing states from our team:
A handful of states will play a crucial role in determining the outcome of the 2024 US election.
These are the "swing states": so called because they will help swing the overall result either towards Democrat candidate and current vice president Kamala Harris, or away from Ms Harris and towards her Republican opponent - and former president - Donald Trump.
Most states are not swing states and will not change hands at this election - but safe states alone are not enough to get either Ms Harris or Mr Trump to the White House.
Here are seven swing states to watch:
- Pennsylvania
- Michigan
- Wisconsin
- Arizona
- Nevada
- North Carolina
- Georgia
Read our full breakdown of each state and what's at stake here.
Who is leading in the battleground states?
Where will the candidates be today?
We'll have updates for you when these campaign stops happen. It will be a busy day!
Welcome to LBC's election live blog. Follow our live blog for the latest updates and analysis as we head into election day.
You can also join Shelagh Fogarty, Jon Sopel, and our teams across the US for comprehensive election updates and analysis through the night on America Decides. Watch live on Global Player from 10pm on Tuesday.