Live: Harris and Trump make final pitch to voters before US election

4 November 2024, 12:41

Harris and Trump make final pitch to voters before US election.
Harris and Trump make final pitch to voters before US election.

By Katy Ronkin

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are on the campaign trail making their last pitch to voters before Tuesday's presidential election.

Follow our live blog for the latest updates and analysis as we head into election day.

You can also join Shelagh Fogarty, Jon Sopel, and our teams across the US for comprehensive election updates and analysis through the night on America Decides.

Kamala Harris moves key rally over Secret Service safety concerns as White House race enters final 24 hours

Kamala Harris has been forced to move the location of a key rally after safety concerns were flagged by the Secret Service.

The event, which was set to take place at Point State Park, Pittsburgh, on Monday, will now instead be held at the Heinz History Center.

It comes as security services flagged the location as "unsafe" according to reports, with the rally set to kick off at 5pm EST.

Read the full story here.

Katy Ronkin

Harris and Trump start the morning on X

Harris posted, "I love this country with all my heart", while Trump told voters 

"be sure to get out and vote."

Katy Ronkin

Henry Riley speaks to voters in Pennsylvania

LBC Reporter Henry Riley visited Philadelphia yesterday to speak with voters and got the chance to take some pictures of some signs around the city. 

The signs seem to be intended to increase voter turnout for Harris in the city with one reading "we won't go back".

He also spoke to young voters at the University of Pennsylvania.

Katy Ronkin

More on swing states from our team:

A handful of states will play a crucial role in determining the outcome of the 2024 US election.

These are the "swing states": so called because they will help swing the overall result either towards Democrat candidate and current vice president Kamala Harris, or away from Ms Harris and towards her Republican opponent - and former president - Donald Trump.

Most states are not swing states and will not change hands at this election - but safe states alone are not enough to get either Ms Harris or Mr Trump to the White House.

Here are seven swing states to watch:

  • Pennsylvania
  • Michigan
  • Wisconsin
  • Arizona
  • Nevada
  • North Carolina
  • Georgia

Read our full breakdown of each state and what's at stake here.

Katy Ronkin

Who is leading in the battleground states?

Elections in the US are defined by swing states: so called because they will help swing the overall result either towards Democrat candidate and current vice president Kamala Harris, or away from Ms Harris and towards her Republican opponent - and former president - Donald Trump.

Katy Ronkin

Where will the candidates be today?

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are set to hit the campaign trail today for one final push ahead of the election.

Ms Harris will spend the entire day in Pennsylvania, the swing state with the most electoral votes up for grabs, to boost turnout in urban centres, which is key if she wants to take the Keystone State.

She'll finish off the nite with a star-studded rally in Pennsylvania featuring Lady Gaga and Oprah Winfrey in support of the Vice President.

Donald Trump's day is more scattered as he will embark on a whistlestop tour of swing states he needs to win over if he hopes to return to the White House.

His day will begin with a rally in North Carolina before heading to Pennsylvania to address supporters in Reading and Pittsburgh. He'll cap off the night with a final event in Grand Rapids, Michigan, at 10.30pm EST.

We'll have updates for you when these campaign stops happen. It will be a busy day!

Katy Ronkin

Good afternoon.

Welcome to LBC's election live blog. Follow our live blog for the latest updates and analysis as we head into election day.

You can also join Shelagh Fogarty, Jon Sopel, and our teams across the US for comprehensive election updates and analysis through the night on America Decides.

Katy Ronkin

