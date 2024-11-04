Live

Live: Harris and Trump make final pitch to voters before US election

Harris and Trump make final pitch to voters before US election. Picture: Getty

By Katy Ronkin

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are on the campaign trail making their last pitch to voters before Tuesday's presidential election.

Ms Harris will spend the entire day in Pennsylvania, the swing state with the most electoral votes up for grabs, to boost turnout in urban centres, which is key if she wants to take the Keystone State.

She'll finish off the nite with a star-studded rally in Pennsylvania featuring Lady Gaga and Oprah Winfrey in support of the Vice President.

Donald Trump's day is more scattered as he will embark on a whistlestop tour of swing states he needs to win over if he hopes to return to the White House.

His day will begin with a rally in North Carolina before heading to Pennsylvania to address supporters in Reading and Pittsburgh. He'll cap off the night with a final event in Grand Rapids, Michigan, at 10.30pm EST.

Follow our live blog for the latest updates and analysis as we head into election day.

