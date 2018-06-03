Lord Falconer Opposes Second Brexit Referendum Despite Backing Remain

3 June 2018, 14:53

Remainer Lord Falconer says he does not want a vote on the Brexit deal, because the referendum was conducted on the basis of "in or out".

Lord Charlie Falconer told Alastair Campbell that Britain will leave the EU "on the best terms possible" as he defends his view that the public should not have a vote on the exit deal.

Labour MP David Lammy was also on the line, and cut in to tell the peer he was wrong.

"No offence Charlie, but that's just not right," said David.

"Parliament voted for there to be an advisory referendum, actually of the terms of that referendum have been largely muddled and driven into a certain place by the current government.

"It's then for us to be absolutely clear on what the terms of leaving the European Union are, but what we've seen over the last two years is tremendous confusion."

The peer responded: "Everybody conducted the whole thing on the basis of 'in or out'."

Alastair Campbell and Lord Falconer
Alastair Campbell and Lord Falconer. Picture: LBC

Alastair asked: "People are able to test their vote to leave the European Union against the actual deal, what is anti-democratic about that?"

Lord Falconer replied: "Because what people were being told, is 'this is the in or out decision whatever the terms'."

Watch the exchange in the video at the top of this page.

Comments

Loading...

Best Of LBC

See more Best Of LBC

Ring Rees-Mogg

The Moment Van Driver Who Went Viral Takes On Jacob Rees-Mogg On Customs Union

5 days ago

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

11 days ago

Tom Swarbrick's interview with a North Korean spokesman was extraordinary

North Korea's Official Spokesman Tells LBC: Kim Jong-Un Is Just Like The Queen

11 days ago

James O'Brien got a call from Kerim Balci

The Journalist Who Was Forced To Flee Turkey... For The Crime Of Criticising The President

20 days ago

Nick Ferrari spoke to Jacob Rees-Mogg

Jacob Rees-Mogg's Epic Response To Nick Clegg's Brexit Intervention

20 days ago

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

James O'Brien Schools Caller Who Tells Him Brexit Is "The Will Of The People"

1 month ago