Donald Trump Cancels Summit With North Korea In Letter To Kim Jong-Un

24 May 2018, 15:08

Trump letter
Picture: PA/White House

Donald Trump has cancelled the planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un.

The US President said he had scrapped the meeting based on “tremendous anger and open hostility”.

"You talk about your nuclear capabilities, but ours are so massive and powerful I pray to God they will never have to be used,” he said in a to Mr Kim.

The pair were due to meet in Singapore on 12 June.

The letter sent to Kim Jong-un from Donald Trump
The letter sent to Kim Jong-un from Donald Trump. Picture: The White House

The letter reads as followed:

“We greatly appreciate your time, patience, and effort with respect to our recent negotiations and discussions relative to a summit long sought by both parties, which was scheduled to take place on June 12 in Singapore.

We were informed that the meeting was requested by North Korea, but that to us is totally irrelevant. I was very much looking forward to being there with you.

Sadly, based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting.

Therefore, please let this letter serve to respect that the Singapore summit, for the good of both parties, but to the detriment of the world, will not take place.

You talk about your nuclear capabilities, but ours are so massive and powerful that I pray to God they will never have to be used.

I felt a wonderful dialogue was building up between you and me, and ultimately it is only that dialogue that matters.

Some day, I look very much forward to meeting you.

In the meantime, I want to thank you for the release of the hostages who are now home with their families. That was a beautiful gesture and was very much appreciated.

If you change your mind having to do with this most important summit, please do not hesitate to call me or write.

The world, and North Korea in particular, has lost a great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth.

This missed opportunity is a truly sad moment in history.

Sincerely yours,

Donald J Trump.”

