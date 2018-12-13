Driver Insists He CAN Drive Safely On His Phone… Before Crashing Into A Car
13 December 2018, 16:25 | Updated: 13 December 2018, 16:39
A motorist argued with an annoyed cyclist about being able to drive and use his phone safely… only to crash into the back of a car seconds later.
The puzzling incident was captured on the helmet-cam of Scottish cyclist David Brennan.
He was cycling on the A739 when he became embroiled in a row with the driver after spotting him on his phone.
“It’s people like you that kill me,” he shouted.
The defiant driver defended his dangerous actions, hitting back “we’re going 3mph” and insisting he could phone and drive “safely”.
As the traffic lights changed, the driver sped off - but the cyclist was quick to catch him up.
At this point things took a rather unfortunate turn when the phone-using driver crashed straight into the back of another motorist.
"I spoke to the two drivers. I offered my footage to the driver in front as evidence, but they decided to settle it between them,” Mr Brennan said.