Driver Insists He CAN Drive Safely On His Phone… Before Crashing Into A Car

A motorist argued with an annoyed cyclist about being able to drive and use his phone safely… only to crash into the back of a car seconds later.

The puzzling incident was captured on the helmet-cam of Scottish cyclist David Brennan.

He was cycling on the A739 when he became embroiled in a row with the driver after spotting him on his phone.

“It’s people like you that kill me,” he shouted.

The incident was caught on a cyclist's helmet-cam. Picture: Caters

The defiant driver defended his dangerous actions, hitting back “we’re going 3mph” and insisting he could phone and drive “safely”.

As the traffic lights changed, the driver sped off - but the cyclist was quick to catch him up.

At this point things took a rather unfortunate turn when the phone-using driver crashed straight into the back of another motorist.

"I spoke to the two drivers. I offered my footage to the driver in front as evidence, but they decided to settle it between them,” Mr Brennan said.