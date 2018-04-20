Idiot Drivers Race Through London Traffic At Speed In Heart-Stopping Video

20 April 2018, 12:04

Two reckless drivers raced through traffic on a busy London carriageway and came within inches of crashing in this shocking video.

A passenger in one of the vehicles filmed the idiotic stunt as they chased a yellow Audi on the A12 in Stratford, east London.

The nail-biting footage shows a number of near misses as the motorists under take and cut up other drivers.

At one point, the chasing driver skids and comes extremely close to smashing into the back of a black Mini Cooper.

London drivers race through traffic near Westfield
Picture: Instagram/Warmzn

The near-miss clearly shakes the passenger filming, as he can be heard shouting: “Chill the f*** out” at the driver.

The dangerous driving unfolded close to Westfield shopping centre and the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

It’s not clear when it took place, but after being uploaded onto Instagram yesterday it has already racked up over 80,000 views.

You can watch the shocking video at the top of this page.

Comments

Loading...

Best Of LBC

See more Best Of LBC

James O'Brien screams in frustration

The Brexit Caller That Left James O'Brien Screaming In Frustration

6 hours ago

Steve Allen spoke beautifully about Dale Winton

Steve Allen's Emotional Tribute To Close Friend Dale Winton

1 day ago

Nick Ferrari in the LBC studio

Nick Ferrari Livid That We're Deporting Windrush Generation, But Not Foreign Criminals

2 days ago

Jacob Rees-Mogg criticised the government over the Windrush row

Jacob Rees-Mogg Lays Into "Disgraceful" Home Office Over Windrush Row

4 days ago

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

Did Police Cuts Lead To Increased Crime? James O'Brien's Analysis Is Electric

11 days ago

Dunia Shafik and Yemi Hughes in the LBC studio

The Mum Of A Murdered Teen - And The Mum Of A Man Who Murdered Him

11 days ago