Jeremy Corbyn Calling Out Bingo Numbers To Singing Fans

This is the moment the leader of the Labour Party appeared on stage at Bongo's Bingo in Liverpool and called out a couple of numbers.

Mr Corbyn was the special guest at his party conference's annual 'Scouse Night' where he addressed the crowd.

But before stepping down from the stage, he was invited to call out a couple of numbers.

The Labour leader was then treated to a rendition of the chant 'Oh Jeremy Corbyn' to the tune of Seven Nation Army by the White Stripes by his singing fans.