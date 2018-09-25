Jeremy Corbyn Calling Out Bingo Numbers To Singing Fans

25 September 2018, 10:24 | Updated: 25 September 2018, 10:30

This is the moment the leader of the Labour Party appeared on stage at Bongo's Bingo in Liverpool and called out a couple of numbers.

Mr Corbyn was the special guest at his party conference's annual 'Scouse Night' where he addressed the crowd.

But before stepping down from the stage, he was invited to call out a couple of numbers.

The Labour leader was then treated to a rendition of the chant 'Oh Jeremy Corbyn' to the tune of Seven Nation Army by the White Stripes by his singing fans.

Comments

Loading...

Best Of LBC

See more Best Of LBC

Maajid Nawaz

Caller Claims To Know More About Article 50 Than Man Who Wrote It

1 day ago

Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz Warns Against Muslim-Only Prisons In UKIP's Manifesto

2 days ago

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

James O'Brien's Post-Salzburg Monologue Is A Must-Listen

4 days ago

Nick Ferrari with Anne Spielman in the LBC studio

Even The Ofsted Chief Can't Explain The New GCSE Grades

5 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty in the LBC studio

"What Part Of British Culture Do You Miss?"

6 days ago

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

James O'Brien Tears Down Caller Who Protests Outside Abortion Clinics

6 days ago