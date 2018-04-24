Range Rover Driver Jailed After Giving Speed Cameras The Finger

A Range Rover driver who was caught swearing at speed cameras three times in less than a week has been jailed.

Timothy Hill, 67, stuck his middle finger up to police safety cameras on the A19 in North Yorkshire in December last year.

Police discovered he had fitted a laser jammer device to his car, which he later tried to destroy when he came under investigation.

The company director originally lied about the vehicle’s whereabouts, but later confessed he had fitted the device to his car.

Detectives were unable to ascertain his speed but charged him with perverting the course of justice, which Hill, of Old Mill Lane, Grassington, pleaded guilty to at court.

Picture: North Yorkshire Police

Traffic Constable Andrew Forth said “If you want to attract our attention, repeatedly gesturing at police camera vans with your middle finger while you’re driving a distinctive car fitted with a laser jammer is an excellent way to do it.

“It’s also an excellent way to end up in prison. As Hill’s case shows, perverting the course of justice is a very serious charge which carries a custodial sentence.

“It’s our job to keep road users safe across all 6,000 miles of North Yorkshire’s roads. Mobile safety camera vans are an important tool to do that – they are proven to reduce collisions and they help save lives.

“Drivers who fit laser jammers may mistakenly feel smug about ‘getting one over’ on the police. But we can tell if motorists are using these devices, and we will always endeavour to bring them to justice.”

You can see Hill in action at the top of this page.