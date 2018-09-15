Weather Reporter Plays Up Hurricane As Two Men Casually Walk By

One reporter was caught playing up Hurricane Florence on live TV when two men casually walked past in the background.

The Weather Channel reporter was describing the winds in Wilmington, North Carolina, as being "as nasty as it's been".

Donning a blue waterproof coat, the reporter is seen struggling to stand still against the strong winds.

But he was shown up when two men walked by without trouble in the background wearing shorts and trainers.

Two men appear to walk without problem behind the struggling reporter. Picture: The Weather Channel

The hurricane was downgraded to a tropical storm but continues to soak the East Coast area with rain, downing trees and damaging homes. Five deaths have been linked to the storm and thousands of people have been staying in emergency shelters.

Evacuation warnings were issued for 1.7 million people in the region.