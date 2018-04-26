Is This The Most Ridiculous Attempt At Faking A Car Accident Ever?

26 April 2018, 13:15

A woman threw herself onto the bonnet of a stationary van in a bid to con the driver out of compensation, but little did she know she was being filmed on his dash-cam.

The bizarre incident took place at a crossing in the Kowloon Tong area in Hong Kong.

The pedestrian can be seen on the driver’s dash-cam making her way across the road.

Woman throws herself at car bonnet
Picture: Facebook / 盡在元朗

The motorist comes to a complete stop, but all of a sudden the pedestrian starts charging towards his vehicle.

She then throws herself into the bonnet before falling to the ground.

Its believed the woman was attempting a “pengci scam”, where pedestrians pretend to be hit by a negligent driver.

Woman throws herself onto bonnet
Picture: Facebook / 盡在元朗

She is said to have been taken to hospital for neck injuries.

Police have confirmed no criminal action was being taken against the driver.

Watch the moment above, you won't be disappointed.

Comments

Loading...

Best Of LBC

See more Best Of LBC

Nick Ferrari's powerful interview with Alfie Evans' dad

Alfie Evans' Dad Tells LBC: The Alder Hey Doctors Hate Us

5 hours ago

James O'Brien screams in frustration

The Brexit Caller That Left James O'Brien Screaming In Frustration

6 days ago

Steve Allen spoke beautifully about Dale Winton

Steve Allen's Emotional Tribute To Close Friend Dale Winton

7 days ago

Nick Ferrari in the LBC studio

Nick Ferrari Livid That We're Deporting Windrush Generation, But Not Foreign Criminals

8 days ago

Jacob Rees-Mogg criticised the government over the Windrush row

Jacob Rees-Mogg Lays Into "Disgraceful" Home Office Over Windrush Row

10 days ago

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

Did Police Cuts Lead To Increased Crime? James O'Brien's Analysis Is Electric

17 days ago